Sweeping Corporation Of America Acquires Contractors & Municipal Sweeping Service, Inc.

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping services company in the United States, has acquired Contractors & Municipal Sweeping Service, Inc. ("C&M" or the "Company") in St. Louis, Missouri. The acquisition expands SCA's footprint to a new market in St. Louis and is the company's first venture into Missouri. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

C&M is the leading provider of street sweeping services to municipalities and private contractors in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The acquisition reflects SCA's commitment to partner with excellent service providers.

"SCA is excited to enter into the St. Louis marketplace as a leader in the space," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "This transaction continues our strategy of contiguous growth by acquiring well established, best-in-class businesses. I welcome our new employees at C&M, and we look forward to continuing their tradition of excellent street sweeping services with their talented workforce."

This marks the sixth acquisition for SCA in 2021 and its first in Missouri. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,200 employees in over 45 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT CONTRACTORS AND MUNICIPAL SWEEPING SERVICES

Founded in 1988, C&M provides street sweeping services to municipalities and private contractors in St. Louis, Missouri. The Company focuses on providing the highest level of service to ensure their customers' satisfaction.

