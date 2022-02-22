SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES DICKSON SWEEPING

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired R.F. Dickson Co, Inc. ("Dickson" or the "Company"). Dickson, located in Downey, California, provides sweeping services to municipal entities in Southern California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Dickson has over 70 years of history providing top of the line street sweeping services in Southern California. We look forward to building on four generations of sweeping history developed by the Dickson family. Steve Dickson, the President of Dickson, has built the Company into a best-in-class sweeping service provider, I welcome the entire Dickson team to SCA. We look forward to continuing to provide support to their talented workforce and continuing their rich tradition as we continue to grow in California," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA.

This marks SCA's third transaction in 2022 and sixth acquisition in California overall. With this transaction, SCA has grown its team to over 1,850 employees in over 55 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT R.F. DICKSON CO, INC.

Founded over 70 years ago, and family run through four generations, Dickson provides sweeping services to municipalities throughout California. Dickson's mission is to provide the highest level of service through a commitment of excellence and unfaltering integrity and price. Dickson prides itself on leaving our planet cleaner for the next generation making certain of environmental compliance for the communities it services.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

1-888-Sweeping

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America