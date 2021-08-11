Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires Major Clean

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Major Clean, Inc. ("Major Clean" or the "Company") in Charlotte, North Carolina. Major Clean provides sweeping services to customers throughout the greater Charlotte market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Major Clean represents SCA's market entry into Charlotte, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. This location compliments SCA's existing Winston-Salem, NC and Columbia, SC facilities.

"SCA's expansion into Charlotte aligns with our strategy of building a nationwide presence," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "Major Clean represents an industry leading company with over 25 years of history providing sweeping services. We look forward to continuing the legacy of excellent customer service that the founders, Scott and Janice Major, have built. I welcome the Major Clean team to SCA, and we look forward to continuing to provide support to this talented workforce as we continue our growth plans in Charlotte."

This marks SCA's eleventh transaction in 2021 and 29th acquisition overall. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,500 employees in its over 50 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT MAJOR CLEAN, INC.

Founded over 25 years ago, Major Clean provides sweeping services to commercial and retail customers throughout the greater Charlotte market. Major Clean's mission is provide the highest quality services to their customers in a rapid and professional manner.

