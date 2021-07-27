Sweeping Corporation Of America Acquires Metro Commercial Sweeping

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Metro Commercial Sweeping ("Metro" or the "Company") in Dupo, Illinois located just east of St. Louis, Missouri. Metro provides parking lot sweeping services to commercial, retail, and apartment complexes throughout the greater St. Louis market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Metro primarily offers parking lot sweeping services, which complements SCA's existing service offering of street sweeping services to municipalities and private contractors. Combined with SCA's April 2021 acquisition of Contractors & Municipal Sweeping Service, Inc. , SCA is now the largest sweeping provider in St. Louis.

"SCA is excited about our opportunity to grow our position in the St. Louis Market," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "With this acquisition, we will be able to build upon our existing service offering in St. Louis and continue our commitment to providing first-class sweeping services to our customers. I welcome the Metro team to SCA, and we look forward to continuing Metro's tradition of providing excellent service with their highly talented staff."

This marks SCA's tenth transaction in 2021 and 28th acquisition overall. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,500 employees in its over 50 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com .

ABOUT Metro Commercial Sweeping

Founded in 1988, Metro provides parking lot sweeping, portering, general parking lot maintenance, pressure washing and hauling services to commercial, retail and apartment complexes in and around the St. Louis area and Western Illinois. Metro's mission is to provide high quality service and excellent results for their customers.

