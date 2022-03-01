SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES STATEWIDE CONSTRUCTION SWEEPING AND SZEREMI SWEEPING SERVICES

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statewide Contractors of America, Inc., a subsidiary of Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Statewide Construction Sweeping, LLC and Szeremi Sweeping Services, LLC ("Statewide and Szeremi" or the "Companies") from Broadtree Partners ("Broadtree"). The Statewide and Szeremi businesses, located in Fremont and Sacramento, California, respectively, are leading providers of sweeping services to construction customers throughout Northern California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Statewide and Szeremi each have an impressive history of providing top of the line construction sweeping services in Northern California. I welcome the talented teams and workforces from Statewide and Szeremi to the SCA family and look forward to continuing their legacy of providing best in class sweeping services to their customers," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA.

This marks SCA's fifth and sixth transactions in 2022 and eighth and ninth acquisitions in California overall after the acquisitions earlier this year of R.F. Dickson Sweeping and Contract Sweeping. With this transaction, SCA businesses employ over 2,000 employees in over 60 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA-owned businesses self-perform power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT STATEWIDE CONSTRUCTION SWEEPING, LLC

Since 1958, Statewide has provided sweeping services to construction customers throughout Northern California. Statewide is known for providing high quality services for construction sweeping, utilizing the latest technology in an efficient and timely manner.

ABOUT SZEREMI SWEEPING SERVICES, LLC

Szeremi provides construction sweeping services throughout Northern California. Szeremi's mission is to utilize the latest technology in the sweeping industry to provide the highest quality services to its customers.

ABOUT BROADTREE PARTNERS

Broadtree is a private investment firm headquartered in North Carolina. Broadtree specializes in providing opportunities for owners to smoothly exit their companies and seamlessly change leadership, while preserving their legacy.

