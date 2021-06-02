Sweeping Corporation Of America Acquires Sunset Property Services

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, has acquired Sunset Property Services ("Sunset" or the "Company") in Irvine, California. Combined with SCA's February 2021 acquisitions of Cleanstreet and Pacific Sweeping, SCA is the largest sweeping provider in California. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Sunset is a leading provider of street sweeping services to municipalities and commercial properties in Southern California. The acquisition reflects SCA's commitment to partner with excellent service providers. Based in Orange County, Sunset strengthens SCA's market share and improves its ability to provide best-in-class service to customers. Andrea Howhannesian will continue to lead day to day operations and support the growth of the operation.

"SCA is proud to expand our operations in California and grow our market leading presence in the state," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "I welcome Andrea and her team to SCA and we look forward to continuing Sunset's tradition of providing unmatched service levels with their talented workforce."

This marks the eighth acquisition for SCA in 2021 and the third acquisition in Southern California since February 2021. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,200 employees in its over 44 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT SUNSET PROPERTY SERVICES

Established in 1967 by John Howhannesian, Sunset provides street sweeping services to municipalities, commercial businesses, amusement parks, and sports stadiums in Southern California. The Company's mission is to provide the best possible value for its customers based on high quality service, reliability, and customer support.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Michael Latanza, Executive Vice President

[email protected]

407-509-4521

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America

