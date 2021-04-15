Sweeping Corporation Of America Acquires Superior Sweeping Services, Inc., West Michigan Sweepers And Lots Appeal Environmental Services, Inc.

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, is pleased to announce three new acquisitions, including: Superior Sweeping Services, Inc ("Superior Sweeping") in Kalamazoo, MI; West Michigan Sweepers ("WMS") in Rockford, Michigan; and Lots Appeal Environmental Services, Inc. ("Lots Appeal") in Smyrna, Georgia (collectively, the "Acquisitions"). The Acquisitions are favorably positioned due to their market position, longstanding customer contracts and reputation for superior customer service. Combined with SCA's December 2020 acquisition of C&J Parking Lot Sweeping, SCA is now the largest sweeping provider in Michigan. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Superior Sweeping, WMS, and Lots Appeal are leading providers of street sweeping services to municipalities, private contractors, and commercial properties in Michigan and Georgia. The Acquisitions strengthen SCA's market share and ability to provide best-in-class service to customers. Mat Andrews - former President of WMS - and Kevin Adamson - former President of Lots Appeal - will continue to support the growth of each operation.

"SCA is excited to expand our operations in Georgia and Michigan," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "Superior Sweeping, WMS and Lots Appeal are leading operators in their respective regions. We are looking forward to the continued growth and tradition of excellent street sweeping services they have created with their talented workforce."

This marks SCA's fifth acquisition in 2021; of note, SCA closed three acquisitions in Michigan since December 2020. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,200 employees across 43 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT SUPERIOR SWEEPING

Established in 1991 by Robert and Michelle Hammond, Superior Sweeping provides street sweeping services to over 100 commercial and municipal clients in Kalamazoo, MI.

ABOUT WEST MICHIGAN SWEEPERS

Established in 2003, WMS provides street sweeping services to commercial and municipal clients throughout West Michigan. WMS focuses on providing excellent customer services and superior results to its extensive client base under the leadership of Mat Andrews.

ABOUT LOTS APPEAL

Kevin and Allison Adamson purchased Lots Appeal in 2002 and expanded the company's service offering to 200+ customers. With a focus on parking lot and municipal sweeping services, Lots Appeal has a tradition of industry leading service in the Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Michael Latanza, Executive Vice President

[email protected]

407-509-4521

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America