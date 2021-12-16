SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES VENCO POWER SWEEPING

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Venco Power Sweeping, Inc. ("Venco" or the "Company"). Venco, located in Oxnard, California, provides sweeping services to municipal entities, contractors, and commercial customers in Southern California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Venco has over 60 years of history providing sweeping services in Southern California. We look forward to building on the legacy Bill Barrett has built at Venco of providing best-in-class sweeping services. I welcome the Venco team to SCA, and we look forward to continuing to provide support to their talented workforce as we continue our growth plans in California," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA.

This marks SCA's sixteenth transaction in 2021 and thirty fourth acquisition overall. With this transaction, SCA has grown its team to over 1,700 employees in its over 55 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT VENCO POWER SWEEPING, INC.

Founded over 60 years ago, Venco provides sweeping services to municipalities, contractors, and commercial customers throughout California. Venco's mission is to provide dependable, professional service through their highly skilled staff. Bill Barrett has led Venco for over 20 years and has seen the company develop into an industry leader of municipal street sweeping in the northern LA area.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Michael Latanza, Executive Vice President

[email protected]

407-509-4521

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America