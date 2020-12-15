Sweeping Corporation of America Announces Four Acquisitions

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, is pleased to announce four additional acquisitions in 2020, including Total Asphalt Services, Clean Sweep, Buckeye Sweeping, and US Sweeping (collectively, the "Acquisitions"). The Acquisitions complement and strengthen a robust portfolio of street sweeping services, while broadening SCA's customer base in key markets. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

With these transactions, SCA now has over 1,000 employees in its 36 locations throughout the eastern half of the United States. Each unique acquisition represents expanded market presence and services offerings, including:

Total Asphalt Services: Increased SCA's ability to provide milling sweeping and cleanup services in the state of Florida .

Increased SCA's ability to provide milling sweeping and cleanup services in the state of . Clean Sweep: Expands SCA's presence in Tennessee to serve the Chattanooga market as well as provide increased coverage in Atlanta .

Expands SCA's presence in to serve the market as well as provide increased coverage in . Buckeye Sweeping : Expands SCA's presence in Northeast Ohio .

: Expands SCA's presence in . US Sweeping: Expands SCA's presence in the West Palm, Fort Lauderdale , and Miami areas.

The Acquisitions are favorably positioned due their market position, longstanding customer contracts and reputation for superior customer service.

"Each of our acquisitions to-date represent best in class sweeping services companies that allow us to expand our market presence, core offerings and deepen our expertise. We welcome these new employees into SCA and look forward to continuing to provide their customers with the highest quality of service," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA.

The acquisitions follow a recent significant investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, allowing the company to accelerate its sales and marketing efforts and identify strategic relationships and acquisition opportunities. Since inception, SCA has acquired seventeen companies, including eight in 2020.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT TOTAL ASPHALT SERVICES

Founded in 2014 by Bill Ungaro, Total Asphalt Services performs street sweeping & milling cleanup services within the Orlando and Tampa markets, as well as in South Florida.

ABOUT CLEAN SWEEP

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, Clean Sweep, Inc. is Eastern Tennessee's leading provider of commercial lot sweeping and street sweeping services. Founded in 1984 by James Phillips then purchased by Peter Phillips, James son, in 1999, Clean Sweep provides mechanical broom sweeping services across Eastern Tennessee as well as Northern Georgia and Northern Alabama.

ABOUT BUCKEYE SWEEPING

Formerly owned by Mr. Mitchell Barkman, Buckeye Sweeping provides street and construction power sweeping as well as commercial lot sweeping services in Northeast, Ohio for more than 20 years.

ABOUT US SWEEPING

Established in 1993 by Mr. Isaac Bakar, US Sweeping is one of the premier providers of street, highway, and construction sweeping services in Southeast Florida.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Mike Siragusa, Vice President

216-777-2747

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America

Related Links

http://www.sweepingcorp.com

