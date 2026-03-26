SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Over 30 Sanitation Workers Form Union with Teamsters Local 439

STOCKTON, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America workers in Stockton, Calif., have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 439. They join a separate group of workers at the company's San Jose, Calif., facility that joined the Teamsters last December.

The 31 workers organized to fight for a union contract that guarantees fair wages, benefits, and protections. Their facility was acquired by the Cleveland-based Sweeping Corp. of America in 2021 as part of the company's purchase of CleanStreet Inc. and Pacific Sweeping.

"Today is a monumental day for workers at Sweeping Corporation of America," said Sal Lomeli, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 439. "Every worker can show up with the confidence of knowing that the union has their back and will be there every step of the way in the fight for a strong contract that will deliver good wages, health care, and retirement benefits."

With this victory, over 30 percent of Sweeping Corp. of America's workforce in California is now represented by the Teamsters.

"The vote is a critical victory for me and my colleagues," said Ron Smith Jr., a proud new member of Local 439. "With the Teamsters in our corner, we now know we can secure a strong contract that ensures we have increased worker protections on the job, good wages, and health and retirement benefits that will benefit not only all of us but our families too."

Teamsters Local 439 represent over 5,600 workers in San Joaquin, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. For more information, please visit TeamstersJC7.org.

Contact:

Alexandra Banash, (510) 418-2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 439