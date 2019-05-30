Sweepstakes offers spot in star-studded grouping at John Deere Classic Pro-Am

With as little as a $10 contribution to Birdies for Charity, one lucky fan will get the chance to test their golf skills in a foursome alongside two PGA Tour pros and country music star Dustin Lynch! The lucky winner and their guest will also catch the Dustin Lynch charity concert, enjoy Champions Club Hospitality, meet the press coverage at a private Media Center tour, and of course attend the tournament in VIP fashion! Complimentary three nights lodging and travel are included. To enter, go to www.fanthropic.com/johndeereclassic or click here .

"The Birdies for Charity program has become our region's most powerful fundraising tool. We consider ourselves very lucky to be able to help 500+ charitable organizations on an annual basis by providing this opportunity and also rewarding each charity with an additional bonus check of 5-10% of what they are able to raise through the program," said John Deere Classic Tournament Director, Clair Peterson. "This year, we are excited to partner with 15 Seconds of Fame, and with their help, we hope to see the Bonus Fund contribute $1 million back to these deserving charities!"

"Our partnership with the John Deere Classic represents another great opportunity to help raise meaningful funds for foundations, while at the same time offering incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans. Birdies for Charity will receive 100% of the net proceeds from this campaign, a hallmark of Fanthropic since being acquired by 15 Seconds of Fame in 2018," said Michael Mackey, Chief Business Development Officer at 15SOF and Chairman of Fanthropic.

About Birdies for Charity

The John Deere Classic, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline, Illinois. Since its founding in 1971, the tournament has helped raise $107 million for charity, more than 99 percent of the total coming since John Deere took over the title sponsorship in 1998.

About Fanthropic, a 15SOF company

Fanthropic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app that delivers fans their video board and TV broadcast appearances from live events. Fanthropic/15SOF is the first and only experiential company in sports and entertainment who receives no fee on the proceeds to their charity and foundation partners.

