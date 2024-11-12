Sweet & Salty Season's Eatings: Flipz Launches New Limited-Edition Holiday-Themed Pretzel Lineup

Flipz Snickerdoodle Flavored Covered Pretzels: Nothing says holidays quite like freshly baked cookies, and these festive pretzels let fans savor the nostalgia of the season with the delicious, warm and cozy cinnamon sugar notes of homemade snickerdoodle cookies.

Nothing says holidays quite like freshly baked cookies, and these festive pretzels let fans savor the nostalgia of the season with the delicious, warm and cozy cinnamon sugar notes of homemade snickerdoodle cookies. Flipz Peppermint Hot Cocoa Flavored Covered Pretzels: The perfect snack for fans who love to cozy up with a warm mug in the wintertime, enjoy rich cocoa-flavored pretzels with a crushed peppermint candy topping for a refreshing minty twist.

"Flipz innovation is driven by a desire to address consumers' love of sweet, salty and crunchy combinations. This year we're thrilled to help consumers celebrate the magic of the holidays with the flavors they crave," said Shivani Arora, Marketing Director, pladis Americas. "There are endless possibilities to enjoy Flipz Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Hot Cocoa Flavored Covered Pretzels as we try to "Flipz everything" by bringing an unexpected and fun twist to the brand experience."

Not only are they the perfect addition to a festive hot cocoa bar or a sweet and salty charcuterie board, but Flipz Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Hot Cocoa Flavored Covered Pretzels also make the perfect sweet and salty stocking stuffers – proving that the best gifts come in small packages.

Fans can stock up on Flipz's new festive and flavorful holiday offerings at select retailers, including Stop & Shop, Albertsons, CVS and Dollar Tree while supplies last.*

To learn more about Flipz, visit Flipz.com or follow along on Instagram , and Facebook .

*Dollar Tree availability is limited to Snickerdoodle Flipz.

About pladis Global

pladis is one of the world's fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savoury biscuits, wafer, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

As a global leader in premium chocolate, GODIVA was founded in Brussels in 1926 by master Belgian chocolatier, Pierre Draps. It has an established global footprint across more than 100 markets where customers can expect to find GODIVA products in many fine retailers, online, and, depending on the market, at brick-and-mortar locations like boutiques and cafes.

GODIVA Company was acquired in 2008 by Yıldız Holding of Türkiye. pladis and the GODIVA Company are wholly owned subsidiaries of Yildiz Uluslararasi Gida Yatirimlari AS.

PRESS CONTACT

Haley Silvers

212-994-7532

[email protected]

SOURCE Flipz