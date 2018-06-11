Sweet Appoints Crypto Expert Max Keiser to Economic Advisory Role

Known for his financial news and market analysis show, The Keiser Report, Max became a Bitcoin evangelist in 2011 and brings a wealth of experience, backing several successful, innovative cryptocurrency and blockchain-based businesses through Heisenberg Capital, and also creating the first commercial prediction market and patented virtual trading currency and securities market, the Hollywood Stock Exchange.

"I have always believed that there is a value exchange when a brand and fan engage and both parties should be rewarded," said Max Keiser, Founder & CIO, Heisenberg Capital and host of The Keiser Report. "What Sweet has established is a highly scalable platform for all culturally relevant brands, and Sugar, a loyalty-based token which can be transferred to fans as a micro reward for over 100 types of brand building actions and activities, and used in aggregate for unique products and services on a unified rewards marketplace. As an advisor, I will be working with the team to create an open, seamless and efficient economy which is powered by a unique token design for Sugar."

The Sweet platform launched in January, and is the first marketplace where artists, brands, and cultural influencers can recognize and reward fans with a digital token (Sugar) for performing meaningful social and user actions. Fans can redeem their Sugar for one-of-a-kind experiences and rewards provided by the talent and brands. Recognizing fans with Sugar for their micro social contributions, their data, and their time creates an exciting new level of fan engagement.

"Max has always been a financial innovator, from his patented virtual specialist to the Hollywood Dollar and his creation of the Hollywood Stock Exchange. His vast experience building digital economies will provide Sweet with strong expertise in developing a dynamic marketplace for fans and brands," stated Founder and CEO, Tom Mizzone. "The open nature of the Sweet platform, and Sugar as a universal reward token, aligns with Max's concepts around the commoditization of Hollywood and his recognition and valuation of the most precious commodity in the world: time."

To date, millions of Sugar Tokens have been transferred to fans from brands and artists on the Sweet platform and redeemed for exclusive merchandise and unique experiences. Users can establish a wallet, and discover featured artists, brands, and influencers serving Sugar at my.sweet.io. Fans can browse unique rewards and one-of-a-kind experiences for which they can redeem their accumulated Sugar at the universal rewards marketplace at my.sweet.io. Users can also establish a wallet, complete Sugar earning actions, and browse rewards directly on the web or mobile sites of their favorite artists, brands and influencers using Sugar.

About Sweet & Sugar

Sweet is the first open global economy where artists and brands can reward their fans with Sugar tokens, a social spendable value, for performing actions and engaging with content and their community. In this economy, fans can then redeem Sugar for exciting, one-of-a-kind rewards not found elsewhere. For more information visit sweet.io.

Sugar is one of the first digital tokens that can truly be used by everyday consumers in a transformative way, which very few tokens have achieved to-date. Today, Sugar is transacting between artists, brands and their fans with more participants joining the economy every day. Sugar has a fixed supply of 20 billion tokens and is currently off-chain. More information on token supply and Sweet's phased approach to connecting Sugar to the public blockchain is detailed in the Sugar Token White Paper at sugar.io. The trading price of Sugar, to the extent available on an exchange, is dependent on substantial market forces outside of Sweet's control. Sweet does not control or speculate on the price of Sugar. Sweet does not own, control or have interests in an exchange and the decision to allow Sugar to be sold on an exchange will be made by each respective exchange.

About Heisenberg Capital

Founded by Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert of The Keiser Report, Heisenberg Capital is a first-generation cryptocurrency venture capital fund with an emphasis on censorship resistance as the main characteristic of cryptocurrencies. For more information visit: http://heisenbergcap.com.

