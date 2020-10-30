Sweet Baby Ray's Chicken Sauce is the Secret Ingredient to Mastering Everyone's Favorite Sandwich At Home

Sweet Baby Ray's Chicken Sauce combines the traditional flavors of honey mustard and barbecue sauce into a topping that was specifically made to bring out the best flavors of chicken. (SRP $1.99 - $2.69.)

"As so many of us continue to eat lunch and dinner at home, condiments have taken center stage on our tables," said Tom Murphy, Vice President, Brand Marketing for Sweet Baby Ray's. "And amid football and backyard 'tailgating' season, we will continue to deliver new flavors for home chefs to serve their families and guests."

Sweet Baby Ray's Crispy Chicken and Bacon Sandwich

Between visits to your favorite restaurants, chicken sandwich fans can enjoy preparing their own version of this tasty sandwich at home. Tag @SBRBBQ for a chance for Sweet Baby Ray's to feature your dish.

Ready in: 30-60 minutes

Servings: 3-4

Ingredients:

Sweet Baby Ray's Chicken Sauce

Chicken Sauce Brioche buns

1 lb. chicken breast

1c. buttermilk

1c. flour

Lettuce

Bacon

Pickles, sliced

Directions:

Heat oil in a medium pan Place buttermilk and flour and two separate shallow bowls. Set chicken in buttermilk so it's fully submerged. Remove chicken and place in flour, flipping until fully covered. Lay chicken in a medium pan with oil and fry on both sides for 5 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool. On the brioche buns, place lettuce and fried chicken. Then drizzle on Sweet Baby Ray's Chicken Sauce. Top with bacon, pickles and bun. Serve with your favorite side and enjoy!

Condiments, Center Store Growth Rise During Pandemic

The launch of Sweet Baby Ray's Chicken Sauce adds to an anticipated four percent growth rate in the condiment category for 2020-2024, according to new data from Technavio. The rise is attributed to changing consumer buying habits resulting from the pandemic.

For more recipe suggestions, cooking tips, and a product locator, visit SweetBabyRays.com.

About Sweet Baby Ray's

Founded in Chicago, Illinois, Sweet Baby Ray's celebrates its 35th year in 2020. Family-owned and dedicated to exceptional flavor and quality, Sweet Baby Ray's has taken the US barbecue grocery and food service segments by storm, ascending to the #1 market share position in 2010 and never looking back. Now featuring a well-developed lineup of gourmet sauces including Marinades, Wing Sauces, Hot Sauce and Dipping Sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is available nationwide and in select overseas markets. For more information, visit www.sweetbabyrays.com or www.sbrfoodservice.com.

