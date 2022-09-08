Sweet Biscuit Market: USD 26.58 Bn growth expected between 2021 and 2026

The intense competition between the vendors and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors. The rapid technological changes, particularly in curing, packaging, and transportation, are also significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment during the forecast period, it becomes imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The report identifies Alco Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, BakeMate, Border Biscuits Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Burtons Biscuit Co., Campbell Soup Co., Cremica Food Industries Ltd., Frank Roberts and Sons Ltd., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Grupo Nutresa SA, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Poppies Bakeries NV, The Kraft Heinz Co., United Biscuits UK Ltd., and Yildiz Holding Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing preference for healthy biscuits will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global sweet biscuit market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales and revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the growth of the organized retail industry across the world.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Europe will emerge as the key market, occupying 34% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by high employment rates, increased immigration, and rising disposable incomes of consumers in the region. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sweet biscuit market report covers the following areas:

Sweet Biscuit Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sweet biscuit market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sweet biscuit market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sweet Biscuit Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sweet biscuit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sweet biscuit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sweet biscuit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sweet biscuit market vendors

Related Reports:

Sweet Biscuit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Italy, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alco Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, BakeMate, Border Biscuits Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Burtons Biscuit Co., Campbell Soup Co., Cremica Food Industries Ltd., Frank Roberts and Sons Ltd., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Grupo Nutresa SA, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Poppies Bakeries NV, The Kraft Heinz Co., United Biscuits UK Ltd., and Yildiz Holding Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 89: Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Burtons Biscuit Co.

Exhibit 94: Burtons Biscuit Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Burtons Biscuit Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Burtons Biscuit Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 97: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Campbell Soup Co. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Exhibit 102: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 103: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 105: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.8 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 107: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 111: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 116: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 119: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.11 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Yildiz Holding Inc.

Exhibit 124: Yildiz Holding Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Yildiz Holding Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Yildiz Holding Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio