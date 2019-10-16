Sweet cherry consumption improves sleep, sleep patterns

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Daylight Savings coming to an end, sweet cherries are the perfect superfood to help your body adjust to the time change and ensure a great night's rest. Amongst other studies, the comprehensive "A Review of the Health Benefits of Cherries," published in March 2018 in the journal Nutrient, shows sweet cherries are a natural source of melatonin which helps control the body's internal clock while improving and regulating sleep patterns.