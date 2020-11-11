Sweet Defeat Partners with Dr. Nicole Avena, Launches Program to Help People Reduce Sugar Cravings & Reset Behaviors

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Defeat, the clinically proven, natural solution that stops sugar cravings, announced today that it is launching 21 Days for Change, a new program developed in partnership with Dr. Nicole Avena, the renowned neuroscientist and nutritionist specializing in food addictions. 21 Days for Change is rooted in the science of habit formation and behavioral change and designed to assist those who suffer from sugar cravings by resetting their habits over a three-week period.

"Our clinical studies have proven that our all natural formula reduces sugar cravings and consumption and reduces the brain's reward response to sweets," said Cara Cesario, Ph. D., Chief Scientific Officer, of Sweet Defeat . "We are pleased to be working closely with Dr. Avena as she applies her knowledge of food addiction and behavioral patterns to make Sweet Defeat an even more effective tool for managing sugar cravings."

In clinical studies led by Dr. Eric Stice of Stanford University, Sweet Defeat's gymnemic acid-based formula was proven to reduce the brain's reward region response to tastes of high-sugar foods while also reducing people's desire for high-sugar foods. The findings suggest that regular use of Sweet Defeat may help people reduce overconsumption of high-sugar foods, which contribute to excess weight gain and related medical problems (e.g., diabetes) that contribute to elevated morbidity and mortality. In designing 21 Days for Change, Dr. Avena has combined these findings with her expertise in nutrition and human behavior.

"Our goal is to see how Sweet Defeat, which many sugar addicted people turn to on a daily basis, can be applied to a program designed to help reset behavior so people can strengthen the inhibitory connections in their brains, which, in layman's terms, can help to boost willpower," said Dr. Avena. "Eating behaviors can be adjusted, but it takes commitment and time. This is why our program spans 21 consecutive days. Sweet Defeat will help participants to surmount sugar cravings, which are inevitable and to be expected."

Dr. Avena and others focused on the science of habit formation and habit change have studied how duration equates with success in individuals seeking to adjust behavioral patterns including diet. Nutritionists agree that it takes 21 days to reset bad habits and, importantly, retrain your brain. Sweet Defeat's 21 Days for Change is based on this principle and the program is structured to help individuals navigate the steps needed to change their relationship with sugar and cement better behaviors. To this end, participants will have access to text and email support provided by Dr. Avena and available throughout their 21 days.

Program participants will be equipped with a 21 Days for Change Package consisting of two bottles of Sweet Defeat's Fast Acting Spray, two containers of Long Lasting Lozenges, and six packs of its Advanced Formula Gum. To allow for increased participation, Sweet Defeat is offering the 21 Days for Change Package for $100, which represents a 37 percent savings over retail.

About Sweet Defeat

Sweet Defeat is a patented, all natural formula proven to reduce sugar cravings. In clinical studies led by Eric Stice of Stanford University, Sweet Defeat was shown to reduce neural reward responses related to the consumption of high-sugar foods. Comprised of plant-based ingredients including the highest purity Gymnema Sylvestre on the market, Sweet Defeat is available over-the-counter in various forms including lozenge, spray and chewing gum. More information is available at www.SweetDefeat.com

About Dr. Nicole Avena

Dr. Avena regularly appears on tv and radio and speaks at universities, government agencies, schools and special interest groups about her research on food, addiction and nutrition throughout the lifespan. She has appeared on the 'Doctor Oz Show' & 'The Doctors' and at numerous formal events around the country. Her wellness-series talks are designed for non-scientist audiences interested in improving health and learning about the science to do so.

