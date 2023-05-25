Sweet Dirt Debuts New Line of Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Maine Adult-Use Market

News provided by

Sweet Dirt

25 May, 2023, 08:20 ET

Leading Maine Cannabis Company Partners with The Drinkable Company to Bring State-of-the-Art THC Beverages to Maine

ELIOT, Maine, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, Maine's leading vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the launch of a new line of cannabis-infused beverages for the Maine adult-use market.  In partnership with Massachusetts-based The Drinkable Company, well-known for their cannabis-infused Tiger Tea™ and Swivel Soda™ lines, Sweet Dirt and The Drinkable Company are bringing an array of THC beverage products to Maine's recreational cannabis consumer.

Continue Reading
Sweet Dirt launches a new line of beverages including seltzers that feature a proprietary nano-emulsification technology that allows for fast-acting delivery. Each 12-ounce seltzer includes 5mg of THC and under 5 grams of sugar.
Sweet Dirt launches a new line of beverages including seltzers that feature a proprietary nano-emulsification technology that allows for fast-acting delivery. Each 12-ounce seltzer includes 5mg of THC and under 5 grams of sugar.
Sweet Dirt has partnered with The Drinkable Company to bring a new line of Sweet Dirt THC beverages to the Maine market as well as The Drinkable Company's much-loved cannabis-infused Tiger Tea™, infused with Sweet Dirt's own organically-grown, broad-spectrum cannabis.
Sweet Dirt has partnered with The Drinkable Company to bring a new line of Sweet Dirt THC beverages to the Maine market as well as The Drinkable Company's much-loved cannabis-infused Tiger Tea™, infused with Sweet Dirt's own organically-grown, broad-spectrum cannabis.

The Sweet Dirt beverage line will include THC seltzers, lemonades, and other beverages. The first Sweet Dirt beverages to hit the market are a line of fast-acting seltzers, available Memorial Day weekend in Sweet Dirt's Portland, Waterville, Rockland, and Bridgton adult-use stores and select cannabis retail stores throughout the State.

Sweet Dirt seltzers feature a proprietary nano-emulsification technology that allows for fast-acting delivery. The company's special blends use just the right amount of natural fruit flavors, a pinch of natural cane sugar, and a tantalizing touch of fizz plus Sweet Dirt's own high-quality, broad-spectrum cannabis. Each 12-ounce seltzer includes 5mg of precisely micro-dosed THC and under 5 grams of sugar, making them a low-calorie treat. Available in bubbly grapefruit and blackberry, Sweet Dirt seltzers are refreshing on their own or enjoyed as part of a summer mocktail. Retail price is just $5.00 per can and can be purchased individually or bought in mix-and-match 4-packs.

In addition to launching a new line of Sweet Dirt THC-infused beverages, Sweet Dirt will also sell and distribute Tiger Tea beverages. Both the Sweet Dirt and The Drinkable Company beverage lines will be infused with Sweet Dirt's super-premium cannabis, organically grown on Sweet Dirt's nine-acre campus in Southern Maine.

"The Drinkable Company's brands and innovation continue to drive growth in cannabis beverages in New England, " said Mark Mahoney, Chief Catalyst Officer at The Drinkable Company. "Combining our more than 35 years of beverage know-how with the manufacturing, distribution, and sales capabilities of Sweet Dirt will give our consumers more choices than ever before, while also delivering growth to both companies."

The Drinkable Company's Tiger Tea line features real brewed teas with natural flavors to compliment Sweet Dirt's broad-spectrum cannabis. Tiger Tea's green tea-based products are infused with hints of strawberry and wild berry making them the perfect refreshment for any activity or social occasion.

"Cannabis beverages are a small, but fast-growing category with some markets experiencing triple-digit year-over-year sales growth (source: Headset)," said Amanda Abelmann, Senior Vice President of Operations at Sweet Dirt. "For consumers new to cannabis, seeking a faster-acting effect, or opting for an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages, Sweet Dirt seltzers offer a low-calorie, 'no hangover', option – at a very affordable price point. We are excited to be partnering with The Drinkable Company to expand this important category."

Learn more about Sweet Dirt at sweedirt.com and The Drinkable Company at drinkableco.com.

About Sweet Dirt 
Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine. 

For additional information:
www.sweetdirt.com
[email protected]
(207) 439-1600

About The Drinkable Company
The Drinkable Company is the vision of long-time veterans of non-alcoholic, spirits, soft drink, and beer industries. The goal of The Drinkable Company is to offer delicious and session-able beverage experiences. The company is committed to taste, responsibility, and enjoyment across all day parts. The Drinkable Company is based in Danvers, MA.

For more information: [email protected] or 833-DRINKCO

SOURCE Sweet Dirt

Also from this source

Sweet Dirt Launches Provisions Brand Featuring Cannabis Staples and Goods for Good Times™

Sweet Dirt Opens New Adult-Use Cannabis Store in Rockland, Maine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.