Sweet Dirt Debuts New Line of Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Maine Adult-Use Market

Leading Maine Cannabis Company Partners with The Drinkable Company to Bring State-of-the-Art THC Beverages to Maine

ELIOT, Maine, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, Maine's leading vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the launch of a new line of cannabis-infused beverages for the Maine adult-use market. In partnership with Massachusetts-based The Drinkable Company, well-known for their cannabis-infused Tiger Tea™ and Swivel Soda™ lines, Sweet Dirt and The Drinkable Company are bringing an array of THC beverage products to Maine's recreational cannabis consumer.

Sweet Dirt launches a new line of beverages including seltzers that feature a proprietary nano-emulsification technology that allows for fast-acting delivery. Each 12-ounce seltzer includes 5mg of THC and under 5 grams of sugar. Sweet Dirt has partnered with The Drinkable Company to bring a new line of Sweet Dirt THC beverages to the Maine market as well as The Drinkable Company's much-loved cannabis-infused Tiger Tea™, infused with Sweet Dirt's own organically-grown, broad-spectrum cannabis.

The Sweet Dirt beverage line will include THC seltzers, lemonades, and other beverages. The first Sweet Dirt beverages to hit the market are a line of fast-acting seltzers, available Memorial Day weekend in Sweet Dirt's Portland, Waterville, Rockland, and Bridgton adult-use stores and select cannabis retail stores throughout the State.

Sweet Dirt seltzers feature a proprietary nano-emulsification technology that allows for fast-acting delivery. The company's special blends use just the right amount of natural fruit flavors, a pinch of natural cane sugar, and a tantalizing touch of fizz plus Sweet Dirt's own high-quality, broad-spectrum cannabis. Each 12-ounce seltzer includes 5mg of precisely micro-dosed THC and under 5 grams of sugar, making them a low-calorie treat. Available in bubbly grapefruit and blackberry, Sweet Dirt seltzers are refreshing on their own or enjoyed as part of a summer mocktail. Retail price is just $5.00 per can and can be purchased individually or bought in mix-and-match 4-packs.

In addition to launching a new line of Sweet Dirt THC-infused beverages, Sweet Dirt will also sell and distribute Tiger Tea beverages. Both the Sweet Dirt and The Drinkable Company beverage lines will be infused with Sweet Dirt's super-premium cannabis, organically grown on Sweet Dirt's nine-acre campus in Southern Maine.

"The Drinkable Company's brands and innovation continue to drive growth in cannabis beverages in New England, " said Mark Mahoney, Chief Catalyst Officer at The Drinkable Company. "Combining our more than 35 years of beverage know-how with the manufacturing, distribution, and sales capabilities of Sweet Dirt will give our consumers more choices than ever before, while also delivering growth to both companies."

The Drinkable Company's Tiger Tea line features real brewed teas with natural flavors to compliment Sweet Dirt's broad-spectrum cannabis. Tiger Tea's green tea-based products are infused with hints of strawberry and wild berry making them the perfect refreshment for any activity or social occasion.

"Cannabis beverages are a small, but fast-growing category with some markets experiencing triple-digit year-over-year sales growth (source: Headset)," said Amanda Abelmann, Senior Vice President of Operations at Sweet Dirt. "For consumers new to cannabis, seeking a faster-acting effect, or opting for an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages, Sweet Dirt seltzers offer a low-calorie, 'no hangover', option – at a very affordable price point. We are excited to be partnering with The Drinkable Company to expand this important category."

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

About The Drinkable Company

The Drinkable Company is the vision of long-time veterans of non-alcoholic, spirits, soft drink, and beer industries. The goal of The Drinkable Company is to offer delicious and session-able beverage experiences. The company is committed to taste, responsibility, and enjoyment across all day parts. The Drinkable Company is based in Danvers, MA.

