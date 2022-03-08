Sweet Dirt Launches New Line of Cannabis-Infused Edibles

ELIOT, Maine, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced The Confectioners™ by Sweet Dirt, a new line of premium cannabis edibles for the Maine adult-use cannabis market. The new line of edibles is now available through the company's wholesale and retail channels.

Sweet Dirt caramels being poured into molds Sweet Dirt Edibles Display at the Sweet Dirt Portland, Maine retail store.

The Confectioners™ includes gummies, chocolates, caramels, and peanut butter cups, hand-crafted by renowned artisan chocolatier, Jordan Kellerman. Each gummy, chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter cup is infused with Sweet Dirt's organically-grown cannabis – Maine's only adult use cannabis to be certified clean by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA).

The Confectioners™ Gummies

The Confectioners™ sugar-coated gummies are available in 5mg THC formulations (20 gummies per pack), feature bright, fresh lemon, tangerine, and strawberry flavors, and are made with real fruit juices and natural sweeteners. In addition, each flavor has been carefully paired with natural additives to help bring about a calm state of mind:

Lemon Lounger Gummies feature L-Theanine, a naturally occurring amino acid found in green tea and known for its calming properties. Lemon Lounger Gummies also include Turmeric, natural terpenes D-Limonene and Linalool, and Sweet Dirt's own certified clean cannabis.

Tangerine Tango Gummies are infused with green tea extract antioxidants and B-12, a water-soluble vitamin critical to the development and function of the central nervous system, healthy red blood cell formation, and known to promote energy and endurance. Tangerine Tango Gummies also include Beta-Carotene, natural terpenes D-Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene and Beta-Caryophyllene, and are infused with Sweet Dirt's own certified clean cannabis.

Strawberry-flavored Crash Berry Gummies are infused with amino acid L-Theanine, used to promote symptom relief of anxiety, Melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that helps control sleep and wake cycles, Elderberry Juice, and Turmeric, plus Sweet Dirt's organically-grown, certified clean cannabis.

The Confectioners™ Chocolates, Caramels, and Peanut Butter Cups

The Confectioners™ chocolates are made with all-natural ingredients including single-origin cacao from Latin America, home to some of the finest chocolate in the world. All The Confectioners™ chocolates are sourced from local producers in Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru to strengthen traceability and protect sustainable fine cacao production:

The Confectioner's ™ dark-chocolate and milk-chocolate Drops are Kosher and non-GMO certified and each contain 5mg THC and are sold in packs of 20.

dark-chocolate and milk-chocolate Drops are Kosher and non-GMO certified and each contain 5mg THC and are sold in packs of 20. The Confectioners ™ milk chocolate Caramel Nugs are made fresh in small batches using locally sourced butter and cream and are infused with Sweet Dirt's own certified clean cannabis. Caramel Nugs are available in packs of four and each include 10mg of THC.

milk chocolate Caramel Nugs are made fresh in small batches using locally sourced butter and cream and are infused with Sweet Dirt's own certified clean cannabis. Caramel Nugs are available in packs of four and each include 10mg of THC. The Confectioners ™ dark chocolate Butternugs are peanut butter cups made with USDA organic peanut butter and other natural ingredients and are infused with Sweet Dirt's organically-grown, certified clean cannabis. Butternugs are available in packs of four with each Butternug containing 10mg of THC.

The Confectioners™ edibles are manufactured on-site at Sweet Dirt's state-of-the-art manufacturing and commercial kitchen, located in Eliot, Maine.

"We have been fortunate to partner with a number of like-minded edibles artisans in both the medical and adult-use space, but always envisioned launching our own line of edibles featuring quality ingredients and our own certified clean cannabis," says Jessica Oliver, chief operating officer of Sweet Dirt. "The demand for cannabis edibles continues to grow and we are thrilled to deliver a product line of elevated quality to the Maine adult use cannabis market."

For more information, visit www.sweetdirt.com

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

For additional information:

Sweet Dirt

www.sweetdirt.com

[email protected]

(207) 439-1600

SOURCE Sweet Dirt