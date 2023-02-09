Sweet Dirt Launches Provisions Brand Featuring Cannabis Staples and Goods for Good Times™

Provisions Brand Features Clean Adult-Use Cannabis Affordably Priced for Consumers that View Cannabis as Essential to Well-Being

ELIOT, Maine, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the launch of its Provisions brand, offering a line of affordable, and sustainably grown premium cannabis offerings for the Maine adult-use market. Provisions will be available at Sweet Dirt's retail stores in Portland, Waterville, Rockland, and Bridgton before Valentine's Day and will also be available via select adult-use cannabis retailers throughout the State.

Let the Good Times Roll with Provisions, from Sweet Dirt, featuring a line of affordable, and sustainably grown premium cannabis offerings for the Maine adult-use market. Sweet Dirt launches Provisions, premium cannabis 'Goods for Good Times' for the Maine recreational market.

More than just a cannabis brand, Provisions embarks on a philosophy that aims to inspire consumers to unearth joy and savor their life journey. During the COVID pandemic, the US cannabis industry recorded significant sales growth in nascent and mature recreational markets alike. In Maine, adult-use cannabis sales nearly doubled from $82 million in 2021 to $159 million in 2022. Now, a year out from COVID, cannabis consumption continues to grow as people in all walks of life seek to better manage anxiety, induce sleep, and enhance experiences such as physical activities, creative endeavors, and more. Consumers have started to take the initiative and are redefining their perspectives, choices, and the times that call for cannabis – in some cases, making cannabis consumption a part of their daily routines.

"We hear from our customers that their lives can be complex, intense, and often stressful. Individually, and as a society, we will continue to be faced with rapidly changing unpredictable life circumstances," said Amanda Abelmann, SVP of Operations for Sweet Dirt. "With Provisions, we wanted to bring our adult-use customers a brand that includes clean product, first and foremost, sustainably packaged and at a discovery price point - empowering customers to continue their personal journey and explore all facets of how they choose to live their lives."

Organically-Grown, Premium Products

Provisions features Sweet Dirt's own organically-grown flower, certified clean by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), and grown in Sweet Dirt's 32,800 square foot greenhouse on the Company's 9-acre campus in Eliot, Maine. The Provisions line includes packaged flower, pre-rolls, and cartridges, with other product categories to be added later this year. Strains such as Bucketlist, zStar Punch, and the nostalgia-inducing 90s OG are selected for their flavor, terpene profiles, and effects.

Sustainable Packaging

Like its customers, Sweet Dirt is committed to sustainability:

Provisions pre-rolls are packaged two .75g pre-rolled joints to a tube in discreet, certified child-resistant, plastic-free, home compostable tubes.

Provisions flower is packaged in bags manufactured in New England and are child-resistant, resealable, and made with films that can be recycled wherever PE film recycling streams are available.

Provisions Vape carts, to be released in March 2023, are sold in boxes made using certified wind power.

Sweet Dirt's Provisions line-up builds on the Company's continued commitment to product innovation and to working with our customers to find and develop the products they want most. In 2022, Pioneer Intelligence ranked Sweet Dirt a Top 5 'Women-Led Cannabis Brand' and the company has amassed a following throughout the Northeast by those who prioritize organically-grown, super-premium cannabis and sustainable packaging.

Learn more about Sweet Dirt and Provisions at www.sweetdirt.com.

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

For additional information:

[email protected]

(207) 439-1600

SOURCE Sweet Dirt