Sweet Dirt Medical Cannabis Store Opens in Eliot, Maine

ELIOT, Maine, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt Medicinals, a vertically integrated medical cannabis company, today announced the opening of its new medical cannabis store in Eliot, Maine. The store is scheduled to open its doors for in-person shopping and curbside pickup, beginning 10 a.m. ET, Friday, October 30th.

The newly constructed building is located at 495 Harold L Dow Highway in Eliot, Maine, adjacent to the Company's 2,200 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and 32,800 sq. ft. cultivation facility.

The Sweet Dirt Medicinals storefront is situated on Route 236 in Eliot, Maine, adjacent to the 32.8K sq ft cannabis greenhouse

Designed to serve Maine's diverse demographics, the Sweet Dirt Medicinals store will showcase a thoughtfully curated product mix including dried flower, vaporizable and activated oils, concentrates, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and ancillary products from an array of medicinally-focused, Maine-based growers, caregivers, and artisans.

"Sweet Dirt Medicinals is dedicated to building an inclusive cannabis community," says Jessica Oliver, its Vice President of Cannabis Operations. "The Eliot store offers safe, easy access for first-time patients, seniors, and those with physical limitations or disabilities and gives us the opportunity to provide relief to thousands of patients in Southern Maine and the surrounding communities."

The new location will offer in-store consultation and ordering, limited to four patients at a time, as well as curbside pickup. Sweet Dirt Medicinals has implemented strict safety standards to protect employee and patient health including extensive daily cleaning and sanitation protocols. Per state regulations, employees and visitors are required to wear a mask while in the store.

The Eliot Sweet Dirt store will be open daily from 10 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET. Qualified patients must possess a valid medical cannabis card and state-issued ID in order to purchase medicinal cannabis. Patients can learn more about Sweet Dirt and its offerings by visiting the company's website at www.sweetdirt.com and orders can be placed by calling 207-439-1600 or emailing [email protected].

"We're grateful to be able to deepen our roots here in Eliot," said Kirstin Pope, co-founder of Sweet Dirt Medicinals. "As a caregiver, I am thrilled to offer our products and cannabis knowledge to patients in such a beautiful building and in a town and community that has been so supportive of our mission and growth."

About Sweet Dirt Medicinals

Sweet Dirt Medicinals is a Maine-licensed medical cannabis caregiver company and producer of medical cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned it the MOFGA-certified (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) clean cannabis designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

