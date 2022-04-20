Sweet Dirt Named Top Women-Led Cannabis Brand

Maine Company Ranked #5 in Pioneer Intelligence's List of Buzz-Generating Women-Led Cannabis Brands

ELIOT, Maine, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company and cultivator of certified clean cannabis, today announced it has been recognized as a top women-led cannabis brand by Pioneer Intelligence.

Using a proprietary comparison-based scoring system, the Pioneer Intelligence Heat Index monitors brand marketing performance across more than 650 cannabis brands operating in 32 states across the United States. Pioneer Intelligence's "Ten Hottest Women-Led Cannabis Brands" scorecard recognizes women-led brands generating the most buzz across earned media, social media, and web traffic.

Sweet Dirt comes in at number 5 on the list and is the only New England brand to be included in the March 2022 scorecard, which includes cannabis leaders like Wana Brands, Kiva Confections, and Her Highness, among others.

"When Hughes and I founded Sweet Dirt, we set out to grow cannabis and a company that would be welcoming and inclusive to all," says Sweet Dirt co-founder, Kristin Pope. "We are incredibly proud to have both a board and an executive team comprised of over 60% women and to have strong representation of women across every function of the business – from retail to manufacturing to cultivation to all of the companies support functions."

Visit https://mjbrandinsights.com/top-ten-hottest-woman-led-brands-in-cannabis/ to see the complete list of "Ten Hottest Women-Led Cannabis Brands", as covered by MJ Brand Insights. To read more about the Pioneer Intelligence Heat Index Methodology, visit https://pioneer.buzz/methodology/

For more information about Sweet Dirt visit https://www.sweetdirt.com/

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering super premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

