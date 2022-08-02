Sweet Dirt Opens Adult Use Cannabis Store in Bridgton, Maine

Bridgton Location is Sweet Dirt's Third Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Maine with Additional Stores Opening Later in the Year

BRIDGTON, Maine, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of its Bridgton, Maine adult use cannabis store. Located at 1 Beaver Creek Farm Road, the new store will open its doors at 9am ET, Friday, August 5. The refinished 2,500 square-foot retail location is the Company's third recreational cannabis store and its second store in Cumberland County.

Sweet Dirt Sweet Dirt Recreational (21+) Cannabis Store, Bridgton, Maine

Only 40 minutes from North Conway, New Hampshire, and an hour west of Portland, Maine, Bridgton is part of Maine's Lake Region and is bordered by Long Lake, Highland Lake, Moose Pond, Sebago Lake, and the nearby Naples Causeway. Bridgton is also home to Pleasant Mountain, southern Maine's tallest mountain, known for its extensive trail system and Shawnee Peak ski resort. Strategically located near the intersection of Routes 117 and 302, Sweet Dirt Bridgton will proudly serve the greater Bridgton community plus guests visiting the areas 33 lakes and ponds, mountains and trails, and Bridgton's shops and galleries.

Sweet Dirt Bridgton will feature a thoughtfully curated mix of Maine-grown and Maine-made products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, hemp, CBD, and ancillary products. Sweet Dirt will also offer its own brands and its organically-grown cannabis certified clean by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA).

Sweet Dirt has hired more than two dozen employees to support the new location including a dozen retail staff in and around Bridgton and additional cultivation and manufacturing employees at the Company's nine-acre campus in Eliot, Maine.

"With Summer in full-swing, we are thrilled to be opening our Bridgton location and eager to become part of the Bridgton community" says Jim Henry, Chief Executive Officer, Sweet Dirt. "Bridgton - with its abundance of natural beauty, year-round outdoor recreation opportunities, and appreciation for the arts - is an ideal location to introduce our Sweet Dirt retail model and in-house brands to Mainers and visitors alike."

Sweet Dirt Bridgton will be open daily, 9am to 9pm, for adults aged 21 and older. Online ordering is available at https://shop.sweetdirt.com

A ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Greater Bridgton Chamber of Commerce, will be held at Sweet Dirt Bridgton on Thursday, August 4, at 10am.

For more information about Sweet Dirt visit https://www.sweetdirt.com/

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

