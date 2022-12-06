Sweet Dirt Opens New Adult-Use Cannabis Store in Rockland, Maine

Rockland Location is Sweet Dirt's Fourth Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new location at 305 Main Street, Rockland, Maine. The new recreational cannabis store opened its doors at 9am on Saturday, December 3rd.

Sweet Dirt Rockland is situated in the heart of Rockland's retail, restaurant, and art gallery district. Sweet Dirt's Rockland store is the company's fourth adult-use retail location. The Sweet Dirt Rockland bud bar and retail space features an array of leading Maine cannabis and cannabis-infused products, including Sweet Dirt's own organically grown cannabis, with a nod to Rockland's coastal surroundings.

The Rockland location is the Company's first store in Knox County. The 1,800 square-foot Rockland retail store has undergone extensive renovations, transforming the space into a warm and beautiful showroom with nods to Rockland's coastal surroundings.

Located in the heart of mid-coast Maine, Rockland is the gateway to Penobscot Bay and home to a vibrant downtown featuring unique shopping experiences, cafes, restaurants, and renown art museums and galleries.

"Rockland is quintessential coastal Maine," says Jim Henry, chief executive officer, Sweet Dirt. "With its vibrant walkable downtown, reputation as an arts mecca, and community known for supporting locally and carefully crafted goods, Rockland has long been a dream destination for locals and visitors – and for Sweet Dirt."

Sweet Dirt Rockland sits at the entrance to downtown and will feature a carefully curated selection of Maine-grown and Maine-made products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, hemp, CBD, and ancillary products. Sweet Dirt, known for its own line of products, will also offer its own family of brands highlighting their organically grown cannabis which is certified clean by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA).

Sweet Dirt Rockland will be open daily, 9am to 8pm, for adults aged 21 and older. Online ordering is available at www.sweetdirt.com.

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering super premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary living soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (MC3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

