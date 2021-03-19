Sweet Dirt Opens Portland Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary, Continues Expansion Across Maine

PORTLAND, Maine, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of its second adult use cannabis store. Located at 1207 Forest Avenue, the new store will open its doors at 10am ET, Monday, March 22, and is among the first dispensaries in the city of Portland to open for recreational cannabis purchases.

Sweet Dirt Portland Adult Use Cannabis Store

More than a year ago, Sweet Dirt secured the iconic 'Wok Inn' property on the highly trafficked Morrill's Corner, at the intersection of Forest Avenue, Allen Avenue, Stevens Avenue, and the Portland & Rochester Railroad. The long-vacant location has since undergone extensive renovations. The resulting 2,000 square foot storefront includes contemporary fabrication and finishes plus state-of-the-art systems and security. Sweet Dirt is proud to be part of the revitalization of Morrill's Corner. The renovated property includes a new parking lot, improved curb work and the installation of sidewalks, trees and landscaping.

The Sweet Dirt Portland store will showcase a thoughtfully curated mix of Maine-grown and Maine-made products including dried flower, edibles, concentrates, hemp, CBD and ancillary products. Sweet Dirt will also offer its own organically-grown cannabis and is the only recreational cannabis company to have garnered the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' designation.

Combining top-shelf artisanal cannabis, friendly and knowledgeable budtenders, and a beautiful and inviting store, the Sweet Dirt Portland dispensary offers the ultimate cannabis shopping experience.

"Sweet Dirt is thrilled to finally be opening up shop in Portland and we can't wait to welcome both residents of and visitors to Portland and the greater Portland area – including Cumberland, Falmouth, Westbrook and Yarmouth," says Jessica Oliver, Senior Vice President of Cannabis Operations for Sweet Dirt. "We know they will appreciate the convenience, parking, and warm aesthetic of the store – not to mention our robust menu of more than a dozen strains, plus concentrates and one of the largest edibles offerings in Maine Adult Use."

In addition to the Portland store, Sweet Dirt recently completed the build out of a 32,800 square foot greenhouse in Eliot, Maine, and, in December 2020, celebrated the opening of the company's first adult use store, located in Waterville, Maine.

"We have long looked forward to establishing Sweet Dirt as part of the Portland community and to bringing jobs to the city, region and state," says Jim Henry, Chief Executive Officer, Sweet Dirt. "Legalized, adult use cannabis sales, along with a thriving, local medical cannabis market, is proving to be a strong economic lever. We are thrilled to see recreational cannabis come to fruition in Portland in time for the return of tourists and Mainers alike this Summer."

The Sweet Dirt Portland store will be open daily, 10am to 8pm, and will offer in-person shopping for adults 21 and older. Online ordering is available via the Sweet Dirt website at www.sweetdirt.com.

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. A focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned the company the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' (C3) designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

