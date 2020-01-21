Sweet Dreams: Kiva Debuts First CBN-Infused Edible

"With over a third of all Americans sleep deprived, it became clear that there was a need for a product that enabled people to rest and recover from their busy lives," says Kiva CEO and Co-Founder Scott Palmer. "CBN is a prevalent cannabinoid (similar to CBD) that has been linked with restful effects. We formulated a THC, CBN and terpene blend with functional ingredients added to offer our consumers our most calming product yet."

Camino Midnight Blueberry contains 5MG of THC and 1 MG of CBN. Kiva has also launched additional Camino flavors Freshly Squeezed ("Recover") and Wild Cherry ("Excite"). Freshly Squeezed includes a restorative blend of 1MG THC and 9MG CBD, along with calming terpenes and the ingredients ginseng and milk thistle to renew you from the inside out. Wild Cherry contains an invigorating blend of sativa terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry that will have you dancing all night long. All Camino gummies will be available for $18 at retail, and now available in convenient, portable and discreet tins.

About Kiva: Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most precise, discreet, and delicious on the market. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, and HI.

