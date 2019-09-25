Sweet Earth Debuts New Plant-Based Culinary Innovations, Awesome Burger & Awesome Grounds

The Awesome Burger and Awesome Grounds advance Sweet Earth's mission by delivering on the taste and texture of beef with the environmental and nutritional benefits offered by plant-based proteins, and a win for animal conscious consumers. The non-GMO Awesome Burger was developed by Sweet Earth's culinary team with Nestlé R&D support, with a focus on achieving awesome flavor and nutrition. It's made with U.S.-sourced yellow pea protein, which is protein-dense and results in a burger which is high in protein (26 grams) and fiber (6 grams).

"The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger has a delicious, grilled beefy flavor, great texture and juiciness, with the added benefit of plant-based fiber and protein. We've been making delicious plant-based proteins for more than eight years, so the Awesome Burger is a natural evolution of our work in this space," said Kelly Swette, CEO of Sweet Earth Foods. "We're excited for people to find out why we call it Awesome!"

For a limited time, Sweet Earth is offering its Awesome Burger as a secret menu item exclusively at Burger Joint's Industry City location in Brooklyn. From September 26 to October 3, the first 50 lunch and the first 50 dinner restaurant goers who ask for an "Awesome Style" Burger can try an exclusive, complimentary Awesome Burger culinary creation prepared by Burger Joint chefs. After that, there will be a limited number of Awesome Burgers available for purchase, while supplies last.

Acquired by Nestlé USA in 2017, Sweet Earth has over 60 plant-based products in their portfolio and has produced 8 million pounds of plant-based protein and counting. Nestlé similarly has a history in plant-based foods that stretches back 30 years, through its Garden Gourmet brand (previously Tivall) in Europe, most recently launching its Garden Gourmet Incredible Burger, which was developed for European markets and has natural protein from soy and wheat. Nestlé offers Sweet Earth the infrastructure to produce enough burgers to meet the surge in consumer demand, with an industry that is predicted to grow tenfold in the next 10 years (source).

As a mission-driven company, Sweet Earth is bringing positive change to the food system and is a leader of the modern food movement, aiming to revolutionize the plant-based meat space; they are currently working on many other plant-based meat and product innovations. Each of their products are created with a focus on the environment and sustainability by using exclusively vegetarian protein sources.

The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger and Grounds will be available at retailers across the U.S. starting this week, with distribution expanding nationwide in the weeks to follow. A full list of retail locations can be found online at www.awesomeforall.com.

Sweet Earth Foods

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, nutrient-dense, sustainably-minded products. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats®. Founded by husband and wife Brian and Kelly Swette, the company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SweetEarthFoods.

