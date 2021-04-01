Sweet Earth Foods Announces Three New Plant-Based Mindful Chik'n™ Flavors

New varieties will be available on-shelves starting in early April at stores across the country, including Whole Foods, Meijer, HEB, Ahold, Sprouts and a variety of other grocers. The products are all vegan, made using wholesome ingredients and nutrient dense; each serving includes at least 13 grams of protein and four grams of dietary fiber. New flavors include:

Sweet Earth Shredded Seasoned Chik'n : Shredded plant-based chik'n tossed in a classic carnitas-style marinade, offering optimal versatility as an addition to meals, salads and sandwiches.

: Shredded plant-based chik'n tossed in a classic carnitas-style marinade, offering optimal versatility as an addition to meals, salads and sandwiches. Sweet Earth Seasoned Chipotle Chik'n Strips: Plant-based chik'n strips tossed in delicious and saucy chipotle marinade. Great for your next taco night.

Plant-based chik'n strips tossed in delicious and saucy chipotle marinade. Great for your next taco night. Sweet Earth Shredded Korean Style BBQ: Shredded plant-based chik'n tossed in an authentic Korean-BBQ marinade. Upgrade your sliders with bold spicy and savory flavor. Offered at Whole Foods.

"Sweet Earth has always made it a priority to innovate and develop new, delicious plant-based foods that people can enjoy at a variety of occasions," said Sara Wheeler, Sweet Earth general manager. "We're eager to meet the growing consumer demand for quick and flavorful plant-based alternatives. This expansion of Sweet Earth's popular Mindful Chik'n line builds on our legacy of leading with variety."

Chicken consumption – already popular pre-COVID19 – rose even more during the pandemic, with plant-based chik'n also rising in popularity across the retail and QSR space. And with ready-to-eat meals revenue per capita expected to grow nearly 30 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, Sweet Earth recognizes the growth potential and increased demand from consumers for convenient and flavorful plant-based options. By leveraging Nestlé's scale and R&D capabilities, Sweet Earth is able to be a market leader in offering ready-to-eat chik'n.

"Given the rise of consumers cooking from home this past year and their craving for new twists to recipes they know and love, the chik'n options are a key way for flexitarians incorporate plant-based options into their at-home cooking," added Wheeler. "These latest products are really versatile, in that they can be incorporated hot or cold into a variety of meals, including salads and appetizers, pasta, pizzas, rice bowls and sandwiches."

Sweet Earth® Mindful Chik'n products have a suggested retail price of $7.99. To find Sweet Earth products at a store near you, visit https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/find-us-and-offers-offers.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth is an award-winning, innovative plant-based food company that makes more than 75 culinary-driven, sustainably-minded products. The company has won over flexitarian flavor-seekers and health-conscious consumers alike with its diverse portfolio of delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods, from its Awesome Burgers, Mindful Chik'n™ and complete entrees, to breakfast items and snacks. Sweet Earth encourages consumers to Never Stop Tasting, setting the expectation that compromising on flavor isn't an option with plant-based food; every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary innovation team and is globally inspired for exceptional cravability, nutritional diversity and bold flavors from across the world. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Instagram at @sweetearthfoods.

