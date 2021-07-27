Sweet Earth Foods Debuts New Plant-Based Breakfast Bowls and Reformulated Deli Slices Nationwide

The three new Sweet Earth® Breakfast Bowls meet this demand and are inspired by classic savory regional scrambles, all while offering between 17 - 20 grams of plant protein and three to five grams of fiber in every bowl. New flavors found in the frozen meals section include:

Sweet Earth® Protein Lover's Breakfast Bowl: Plant-based meaty scramble filled with cage free eggs, plant-based sausage and bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese.

Plant-based meaty scramble filled with cage free eggs, plant-based sausage and bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese. Sweet Earth® Southwest Veggie Breakfast Bowl: Southwest scramble with cage free eggs, poblano peppers, black beans, cilantro lime brown rice and Monterey jack cheese.

Southwest scramble with cage free eggs, poblano peppers, black beans, cilantro lime brown rice and jack cheese. Sweet Earth® Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Bowl: Mexican-inspired flavors with cage free eggs, plant-based chipotle seitan, cotija cheese, sweet potatoes, peppers and tortilla strips.

Meanwhile, in the deli meat section, one in three flexitarians are searching for plant-based deli slice options (IRI POS 2020). The three newly reformulated types of Sweet Earth® Deli Slices contain 15 grams of plant protein and deliver an authentic deli experience that makes for a perfectly satisfying sandwich swap. All three products have zero grams cholesterol.

Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Turkey Slices: Oven-roasted flavors with rosemary and sea salt deliver a juicy turkey meat taste and texture.

Oven-roasted flavors with rosemary and sea salt deliver a juicy turkey meat taste and texture. Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Ham Slices: Smoky applewood flavor provides savory and authentic ham experience, colored with natural ingredients like red radish.

Smoky applewood flavor provides savory and authentic ham experience, colored with natural ingredients like red radish. Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Pepperoni Slices: Blend of spices and wholesome ingredients, including textured pea protein, recreates true Italian-inspired pepperoni flavor, perfect for pizza and sandwiches.

"With the likely return to busy, on-the-go lifestyles this fall, we anticipate there will be more demand than ever before for convenient plant-based meals and ingredients that don't sacrifice flavor," said Seema Sundar, director of marketing at Sweet Earth Foods. "The new additions of the Breakfast Bowls to our product portfolio and the reformulated Deli Slices, along with our recently launched ready-to-eat, flavor-forward Mindful Chik'n™ options, offer something for everyone and every occasion this fall."

The new Sweet Earth® Breakfast Bowls and plant-based Deli Slices have a suggested retail price of $4.79 and $6.99 respectively. They can be found at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Walmart, Kroger stores and Target. A special four-pack of the Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Bowl is offered exclusively at Sam's Club, retailing for $11.98.

To find Sweet Earth® products at a store near you, visit https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/find-us-and-offers-offers.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth is an award-winning, innovative plant-based food company that makes more than 75 culinary-driven, mindfully-made products. The company has won over flexitarian flavor-seekers and health-conscious consumers alike with its diverse portfolio of delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods, from its Awesome Burgers, Mindful Chik'n™ and complete entrees, to breakfast items and snacks. Sweet Earth encourages consumers to Never Stop Tasting, setting the expectation that compromising on flavor isn't an option with plant-based food; every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary innovation team and is globally inspired for exceptional cravability, nutritional diversity and bold flavors from across the world. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Instagram at @sweetearthfoods.

