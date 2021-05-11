Sweet Earth Foods Expands Into the Snacking Aisle with New Boldly Seasoned Plant-Based Jerky

Sweet Earth Foods' new Spicy Kung Pao Jerky will be available on-shelves and online starting this month at select retailers nationwide, including Hyvee, Kroger, Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh. Spicy Kung Pao Jerky is made with the iconic flavors of the Szechuan Province, featuring savory and spicy ginger and fiery cracked red peppercorns. Sweet Earth Foods' Sweet Korean BBQ Jerky variety will be hitting shelves later this year and features soy sauce and gochujang peppers for off-the-wall deliciousness of savory Korean flavors.

All Jerky products use are made high-quality ingredients and no artificial flavors or coloring.

With over 75 plant-based product offerings to-date, Sweet Earth Foods' new Jerky marks the company's departure from the frozen and refrigerated section into the snacking aisle, in the same section where traditional meat jerky varieties can be found. The timely innovation was created to meet the demand for snacking options with unique, savory flavors. IRI data has shown that during the pandemic alone, jerky products have seen a 20% rise in demand and as more people prefer to snack on protein over carbohydrates, the plant-based jerky market specifically has grown 38% since 2018.

"We are going beyond the bun to provide consumers a variety of flavor-forward plant-based offerings for various occasions," said Sara Wheeler, Sweet Earth general manager. "Our new plant-based Jerky addresses flexitarian consumers' need for a convenient, on-the-go source of plant protein, with bold flavors and the same authentic mouthwatering meaty taste and texture of traditional jerky that they crave."

This new release follows the recent debut by Sweet Earth of the expansion of its best-selling Mindful Chik'n™ Strips line with ready-to-eat, pre-marinated shredded options and will be joined by other innovations the brand is planning to announce later this year.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth is an award-winning, innovative plant-based food company that makes more than 75 culinary-driven, sustainably-minded products. The company has won over flexitarian flavor-seekers and health-conscious consumers alike with its diverse portfolio of delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods, from its Awesome Burgers, Mindful Chik'n™ and complete entrees, to breakfast items and snacks. Sweet Earth encourages consumers to Never Stop Tasting, setting the expectation that compromising on flavor isn't an option with plant-based food; every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary innovation team and is globally inspired for exceptional cravability, nutritional diversity and bold flavors from across the world. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Instagram at @sweetearthfoods .

