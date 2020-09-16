Sweet Earth® Launches Plant-Based Bac'n Cheezeburger in Foodservice, First Debuting in Partnership with The University of Massachusetts

The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger is a juicy, delicious plant-based burger that looks, tastes and cooks like a beef hamburger, achieving craveable aroma and tastiness. The burger was developed by the Sweet Earth culinary team with Nestlé R&D support, using yellow pea protein and non-GMO ingredients.

Sweet Earth Bac'n combines plant-based protein with signature smoky flavors and a special blend of plant-based oils that deliver the crispy and juicy texture you expect from traditional pork bacon.

Additionally, Sweet Earth's new American-style Cheeze slices are made with a proprietary blend of plant-based fibers to deliver an authentically stretchy and melty texture and mouthwatering taste.

Ken Toong, Executive Director of Auxiliary Enterprises at UMass shares, "We take pride in innovating in Food & Beverage with strategic partners like Nestlé Professional. We are the first university in the USA to offer Sweet Earth plant-based bacon and cheese on our burgers and it's a great fit for our students who are demanding craveable dishes with better ingredients yet zero compromise to taste."

As a result of their commitment to excellence and innovation, the University of Massachusetts Amherst leads the pack in the Best Campus Food category of The Princeton Review for the fifth year in a row.

Nestlé Professional USA President Perry Miele added, "At Nestlé Professional, it is a priority for us to continue to support and innovate with customers, even during this very difficult time. We are 'Always Open' for them and very excited about our UMASS PB Triple Play event."

Nestlé is the first food and beverage company to develop and produce all three essential elements for a no-compromise plant-based bacon cheeseburger. The partnership with UMass marks the first time the PB Triple Play will be available for foodservice customers, with additional college operators, restaurants and foodservice channels following suit in the months to come.

"What better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day than with a new take on this iconic dish that is good for people and the planet?" said Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO. "Nestlé is excited to partner with UMass to bring our PB Triple Play to students looking for a delicious plant-based option."

About UMass Dining

UMass Dining is the largest collegiate dining program in America and is a recognized leader among college dining programs because of its focus on quality ingredients and meals, customer service, student health and wellness, customization options, an appreciation of global influences, modern eating trends, and creating community on campus. Their mission is supporting and improving the student experience at UMass Amherst. UMass Dining serves over 8 million meals per year. For the fifth year in a row, the University of Massachusetts Amherst leads the pack in the Best Campus Food category of The Princeton Review. For more information, visit umassdining.com.

About Sweet Earth Foods

Sweet Earth is a brand within the Nestle Professional portfolio of custom and branded solutions, based in Solon, Ohio. Sweet Earth Inc. is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, nutrient-dense, sustainably minded products. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats®. Founded by husband and wife Brian and Kelly Swette, the company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For detailed information about Sweet Earth Foods Inc. and all of their plant-based offerings, visit https://www.nestleprofessional.us/food/sweet-earth-plant-based-products.

SOURCE Sweet Earth Foods