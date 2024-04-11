Sweet Expansion: Laurie's Pie Bar Launches Franchise Opportunity in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie's Pie Bar, renowned for its handcrafted pies since 2016, announces a franchise program to expand nationwide, beginning with Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The new franchises will offer premium, handmade pies, coffee, ice cream, and optional beer and wine, upholding the brand's commitment to quality and artisanal tradition.

Laurie Gray, founder of Laurie's Pie Bar, states, "After eight years of crafting delicious, fresh pies, we're now looking to grow and seek motivated professionals to join our program."

Laurie's Pie Bar Key Lime Pie

The Laurie's Pie Bar franchise offers more than a business opportunity—it's a chance to spread the joy of pie making. Franchisees receive extensive training, marketing, operational support, and exclusive territories. By joining the Laurie's Pie Bar franchise family to be part of a revered brand, bringing high-quality, homemade pies to communities, supported by a passionate team.

Laurie Gray's journey from the corporate world to the heart of the bakery kitchen is a story of passion reignited. Leaving a three-decade career in marketing and finance to pursue her childhood love of baking, Laurie's Pie Bar was born. Inspired by the idea that pie represents comfort and tradition often overlooked in today's fast-paced world, the shop in Long Beach, CA, has been a popular destination since 2016. Laurie's Pie Bar emphasizes quality and innovation, showing that the best ingredients for a thriving business are passion, creativity, and a great recipe.

At Laurie's Pie Bar, the menu is a testament to their passion for pie-making, offering a variety of handcrafted, fresh pies daily, including classic, original, and seasonal flavors. Unique offerings like Pet Pies™, Cutie Pies in mason jars, and Pie Shots™ in shot glasses are available, alongside selected coffee drinks and ice cream. For a fuller experience, beer and wine options are also available. Each menu item has been chosen to enhance the joy of pie-eating, creating a memorable visit every time.

Laurie highlights the essence of Laurie's Pie Bar: "It's not just about serving food, but offering an experience that evokes home and happiness. Inviting customers into a world of comfort and quality, every slice, sip, and scoop reflects the dedication that makes Laurie's Pie Bar a cherished destination, attracting people willing to travel hours for our delicious offerings."

Kicking off in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas, with plans for national expansion, Laurie emphasizes focusing on franchisee satisfaction and controlled growth. She credits the program's solid foundation to Laurie's Pie Bar's growth and market demand, highlighting, "This isn't just about entering the bakery market but joining a passionate and experienced team."

Laurie concludes, "We're on a journey to expand the reach of our handcrafted pies, inviting those passionate about pie making to join us. We're not merely expanding; we're building a team rooted in quality, community, and the love of pie. If this resonates with you, we'd love to connect. Discover how you can be a part of our growing family and help make the world a sweeter place, one pie at a time, by contacting us directly or visiting our website."

About Laurie's Pie Bar:

At Laurie's Pie Bar, our mission is to deliver wholesome, delicious pies that evoke happy memories. Made fresh daily with the finest ingredients and a lot of love, we offer a unique experience, from slices to go, Cutie Pie Jars, whole pies, to Pie Shots™ along with a variety of drink options. We specialize in premium pies, avoiding mass production and preservatives, to ensure quality and our signature handmade flaky crust, every day.

For additional information, contact:

Ms. Laurie Gray

Laurie's Pie Bar Franchise

23046 Avenida de la Carlotta, Ste 600

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Phone 949-510-7169

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Laurie's Pie Bar Franchise