Sweet Home Alabama! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches a new franchise in Huntsville, AL

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, has launched a brand new franchise in Huntsville, Alabama. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 250K households in the Huntsville area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

Huntsville Franchise Partner, Dan Ambrosius, has lived in Alabama for over 30 years and has been a partner with the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Birmingham franchise since 2007. When deciding where to open a new franchise location, Huntsville was an easy choice as it's the fastest growing city in Alabama and currently ranked as the number five best city to live in the Southeast United States. With an already established and growing franchise just 90 minutes south in Birmingham, Ambrosius and his team were confident that Huntsville would hold the same level of possibility as its southern counterpart.

Many 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises have strong ties to organizations that give back to their local community, and Huntsville is no exception. In the first month of operation, the franchise has already formed a relationship with the local America's Thrift Stores with a commitment to donate lightly used items to the organization whenever possible.

The franchise launched on February 1, 2023 and has already immersed themselves into the community. "Our teams have prioritized making connections since day one", says Ambrosius, "Every job is an opportunity to build trust and confidence with our customers and we aim to provide an unparalleled level of service in everything we do."

The Huntsville franchise is already making a positive impact in the community and is currently looking for additional team members to join their crew of friendly, professional truck team members!

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

