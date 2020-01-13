Sweet Kiddles Announces Opening of New Location in Cleveland's University Circle Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Kiddles flexible childcare center, which provides childcare on an as-needed basis in high-quality centers, announced today that it opened its fifth location at 1999 Circle Drive in Cleveland in the Centric apartment building. The center hosted a grand opening for the community complete with games, refreshments and raffle prizes.

A female-founded local startup, Sweet Kiddles provides a unique solution for busy parents and offers childcare by the hour, day, part-time or full-time. They serve children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years and are open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The centers are intended to be a home away from home, with ample opportunities for interactive learning, outdoor play, creative indoor activities and relaxing down time.

"We are very excited to be helping families in Cleveland's University Circle neighborhood," said Sweet Kiddles CEO Andrea Kimmel. "While we're flexible with hours, we're unyielding when it comes to quality. Our care-givers are the best of the best and many have four-year degrees in childhood education or an equivalent. And they are all welcoming, nurturing and encouraging to each and every child we serve."

The Sweet Kiddles University Circle location offers:

Approximately 9,600 square feet of space with nine classrooms and a large indoor playground to enhance gross motor skills. Classrooms include infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-aged (including summer camp), plus a traditional preschool program

Flexible hours: Monday-Thursday 6:15am-9pm , Friday 6:15am-11pm , and Saturday 9am-11pm .

About Sweet Kiddles flexible childcare: Sweet Kiddles is a childcare provider based in Strongsville, OH. Founded in 2012, Sweet Kiddles has centers in Strongsville, Medina, Avon Lake, Hudson and Cleveland and currently serves 700 active families. Sweet Kiddles was awarded the Daisy Award for best childcare center by Macaroni Kids West in 2016, and their centers are Step Up to Quality 3 and 4-star rated by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

www.sweetkiddles.com, facebook.com/sweetkiddles

Andrea Kimmel

Sweet Kiddles flexible childcare centers

216-410-8762

contact@sweetkiddles.com

SOURCE Sweet Kiddles

