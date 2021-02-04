Sweet Launches Broad-Scale NFT Solution for Leading Entertainment and Consumer Brands in Partnership With Bitcoin.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Sweet, in partnership with Bitcoin.com, has announced the launch of a highly-scalable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform for the broad distribution of digital collectibles and digital merchandise. Leveraging Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) and the Bitcoin Cash network (BCH), blockchain digital collectibles provide consumer and entertainment brands with a previously-unseen opportunity to drive new revenue, create one-of-a-kind consumer experiences, and increase consumer engagement to unprecedented levels.

With Sweet's solution, brands have the flexibility to bring digital merchandise to market in an extraordinary number of ways, including for-purchase on existing e-commerce stores, bundled with physical products via QR codes, as social giveaways via web-based reservations, and as rewards for completing actions such as streaming a song on Spotify or Apple Music.

The platform uses the Bitcoin Cash and the SLP standard for NFTs. According to Sweet Founder and CEO Tom Mizzone:

"SLP was an excellent fit for Sweet's digital collectibles platform. We looked at several blockchain solutions and found Bitcoin Cash and SLP to be fast, scalable, and highly cost-effective. We couldn't be more excited to participate in the growing SLP ecosystem."

As consumer and entertainment brands are looking for new solutions in the digital space, Sweet enables the distribution of one-of-a-kind, digital, tradable coins and cards that are custom-designed around the brand and then published on the blockchain for transparent ownership and authenticity.

"The future of rare, collectible merchandise is in the digital arena as evidenced by the growing interest in NFTs, and we are thrilled to be the ones giving brands and artists a new way to offer exclusive digital merchandise to their fans and customers," said Mizzone.

The Sweet platform includes a mobile blockchain wallet for iOS and Android which boasts a beautifully engineered UI where users get the full experience of excitement and community as they interact with others and trade their collectibles, jockeying to obtain rare items and complete sets. Sweet's CTO, Ken Ellis, stated:

"We've made a significant investment in producing NFTs at scale. We can quickly create thousands of NFTs to support major product or music releases and events, and deliver them immediately to a user's SLP wallet. From there, users can trade their collectibles with other fans and users within the app."

Each NFT has a unique URI associated with it, the contents of which are signed as part of the creation process. We've made these URIs public to facilitate sharing, and when resolved by a browser we provide a 3D rendering of the collectible, along with information on the current owner."

Sweet's solution, built on SLP, is driving innovation and broader adoption of NFTs.

Roger Ver, founder of Bitcoin.com, said

"In the past, users were locked into a completely in-app experience or a single marketplace, but now any Sweet digital collectible can be acquired through many channels and traded with anyone around the world, even if they aren't a Sweet user themselves. This means true and authentic ownership for users, and it's being made possible on Bitcoin Cash. We couldn't be more excited about our strategic partnership with Sweet and what it means for the collectibles market."

Sweet has strong traction in the entertainment and consumer brand communities with over 600 artists and brands live on the platform and thousands of NFTs in the queue for worldwide fans and collectors.

For more information on Sweet, visit https://sweet.io

