Sweet Leaf Tea Co. Spreads the Love With An All-Female Motorcycle Ride In NYC To Benefit Women Veterans

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 20 years, consumers have cooled down with beverages from Sweet Leaf Tea Co. The company's organic iced teas are well-known for their bottles of homemade goodness overseen by Mimi, the grey-haired grandmother smiling out from every label.

Now Sweet Leaf Tea is coming at consumers with a brand-new look, as well as the addition of exciting new products to its lineup. Dunn's River Brands has partnered with Big Geyser to reintroduce Mimi and her delicious Sweet Leaf beverages across the New York City area throughout three weekends in October.

To bring some extra muscle to the launch of Organic Sweet Leaf Tea, Mimi is taking her Motorcycle Club for a Charity Ride to NYC! Starting on Saturday, October 20th, the Sweet Leaf Tea Co. Motorcycle Club, a group of tough, grey-haired grannies, will be cruising around Manhattan. At the end of the ride, they'll land at an event where consumers will have the opportunity to sample Sweet Leaf Tea products that include beloved standbys such as Original Sweet Tea, as well as new offerings such as Organic Texas Honey Semisweet Tea and two fruity flavors of Unsweet Tea: Organic Peach and Organic Lemon.

The Sweet Leaf Tea Co. Motorcycle Club is a group of incredible women from Lace, Grace and Gears®, a women's motorcycle group who work with Shamwari Village, a charity that helps to support female veterans by providing affordable housing. Based in Houston (the city with the second-highest concentration of homeless veterans after Los Angeles), Shamwari Village is working to build a residential community in which homeless female veterans can stay as long as it takes for them to regain stability. The group is also partnering with corporations and nonprofits to provide job training, therapy, and other necessary services.

In addition to providing consumers with an opportunity to try their products, Sweet Leaf hopes these events will help spread the word about Shamwari Village and get people involved in sharing the love – something that's been at the heart of Sweet Leaf ever since the very beginning.

The Sweet Leaf Tea Co. Motorcycle Club will make appearances in Manhattan on Saturday, October 20th, in Brooklyn on Saturday, October 27th and in Queens on November 3rd. Each event will run from 11:00 AM. to 2 PM.

About Lace, Grace and Gears ® :

LGG's mission is to connect and empower women by harnessing the personal triumphs of our female motorcycle riding community over their own personal circumstances to transform and impact the lives of other women, with a special emphasis on female veterans. For more information on LGG please visit - www.lacegracegears.com

About Dunn's River Brands:

Dunn's River Brands has set its sights on becoming a best-in-class beverage portfolio comprised of strong and dynamic brands. The current portfolio consists of two tea brands, Sweet Leaf and Tradewinds, and Temple - a fresh juice and shot brand anchored in the benefits of Turmeric. The spirit of entrepreneurship and the mission to help provide cleaner better-for-you products to the marketplace permeates everything we do. For more information visit us at www.dunnsriverbrands.com.

About Big Geyser:

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986. They were founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started out as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving's car, has turned into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country.

They service accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Their portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including Body Armor, Brew Doctor, Campbell's, Core, Essentia, Hal's New York Seltzer, Monster Energy, Nestle, Soylent, Spindrift, and many other fine brands. They are family owned & operated and their goal is to deliver superior levels of service to all their customers.

