"SWEET" LIFE: Rising Hospitality Entrepreneur Ka-wana Jefferson Connects Cuisine, Commerce and Culture at Sweet Brooklyn Bar & Sweet Catch BK

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 31, 2023

News provided by

Ka-wana Jefferson

31 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Black Business Month, Bronx, NY native Ka-wana Jefferson, Hospitality Entrepreneur and Co-owner of Sweet Brooklyn Bar, Sweet Catch BK and Lost Borough Ice Cream shares her commitment to creating and co-operating her establishments, and preserving legacy through her entrepreneurial efforts.

Ka-wana Jefferson by Jay McClinton
Of the roughly 1 million restaurants in the country, about 8 percent are Black-owned, and about 2,800 are owned by Black women, according to 2019 Census information. That's less than a third of 1 percent of all American restaurants.* "I was inspired by legacy and ownership. I've always wanted to own my own business, and once I was close to having a family of my own the desire intensified. As I learned more about the history of this country as an adult and really began to grasp the value in legacy and generational wealth it was clear that the path to obtain that was ownership," says Ka-wana Jefferson.

Ka-wana and her team will present two celebratory events:
Sweet Brooklyn Bar will celebrate National Rum Day (August 16th);
The seven-year-old bar/lounge will offer all-day Rum based specials on their curated cocktails including:

  • MOJITO: Rum, simple syrup, lime, mint, soda float
  • OL DUTTY: Caruba dark rum, wray and nephew, falernum, lime
  • 608 RUM PUNCH: Light rum, coconut rum, grenadine, pineapple, orange

Get a sneak peek of Ka-wana's summer time favorites from Sweet Brooklyn Bar!

Sweet Catch BK will celebrate its 1-year anniversary during the week of Fall Equinox (September 21st) with a special week of programming including a cocktail reception, happy hour and dinner promotions. The fast-casual, seafood focused, restaurant is steeped in Ka-wana's family cultural Southern heritage and located in the heart of Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The coastal meets chic designed, 1,100 square foot restaurant welcomes up to 50 seated guests (in the main dining room and backyard patio). Their signature entree is inspired by seafood boils created by enslaved Africans throughout the South, specifically within the Gullah/Geechee community.

*Statistic provided by Civil Eats

