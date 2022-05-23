Sweet Meets Heat: Chester's Chicken Introduces Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Bites Nationwide

Honey Stung Chicken follows the spring rollout of Chester's new Hot N Spicy Poultry Rub, which, when paired with Chester's Hot N Spicy Breading, increases heat and flavor on its Bone-In Chicken and all-white-meat Super Tenders that are twice the size of tenders at other QSRs.

"We've already staked claim that we've been making the juiciest, crunchiest chicken on the planet for decades," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "We're now turning up the heat with our new extra spicy seasoning as well as fan-favorite Honey Stung Chicken, available this summer only to add a kick to the road trip season."

This marks the first time the Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich will be available at all Chester's locations nationwide after a successful launch at Love's Travel Stops in summer 2020.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,200 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

1 Datassential SNAP, September 2021

2 Datassential MenuTrends, 2021

