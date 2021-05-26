Sweet New Summer Loves at Dunkin': Introducing Dunkin' Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS®

CANTON, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season starts, Dunkin' has captured the fun that lifts our spirits this time of year, with a pair of new menu choices perfect for the sweet and bright days ahead. The brand is heading into the holiday weekend and the beginning of summer by serving new Dunkin' Lemonade Refreshers and new Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, both available beginning today at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

To sweeten its summer celebration, Dunkin' will once again mark National Donut Day in the best way possible, with a free donut offer. On Friday, June 4, guests can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Serving a Sweet Summer at Dunkin':

Dunkin' Lemonade Refreshers create a summer blockbuster of refreshment by combining a classic taste of the season with vibrant fruit flavors for an exciting and energizing seasonal sip. Made with lemonade, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins, these beautifully bright beverages can keep Dunkin' guests refreshed and renewed all summer long. Dunkin' Lemonade Refreshers are available in three varieties: Strawberry flavored lemonade, Peach flavored lemonade, and Blueberry flavored lemonade. Guests can also enjoy Dunkin's new lemonade on its own for a refreshing and classic summer beverage option.

Enjoying Dunkin's newest summer beverage can be extra sweet. Beginning today, May 26, through June 8, DD Perks® members can earn points toward a free beverage reward three times as fast with 3X points (15 points per dollar rather than five) on all Dunkin' Lemonade Refresher purchases.

For the perfect pairing with the Dunkin' Lemonade Refreshers, Dunkin's newest donut fits right into the season for enjoying fun, bright colors and delightful, fruity tastes. Dunkin's Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats feature Dunkin's signature Old-Fashioned cake ring and MUNCHKINS®, tossed in a new berry powder that delivers a beautiful shade of pink and a delicious taste of berry for a sweet summer treat any time of day.

"Just in time for the unofficial start of the season, Dunkin' is delivering the celebration people are craving with a duo of delightful new choices created with warm weather and long sunny days in mind," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin'. "Along with a free donut offer for National Donut Day, Dunkin' is helping America get a sweet summer up and running."

Celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin':

National Donut Day is the ideal opportunity to ring in summer by enjoying Dunkin's newest menu additions. All day long on Friday, June 4, participating Dunkin' locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

And, tasty meets trendy at Dunkin' for donuts' big day. Fans can have their donuts and wear them too with the launch of the #NationalDonutDay collection, featuring limited-edition customizable donut-themed fashions. The #NationalDonutDay collection drops at 12:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 3, exclusively at shopdunkin.com. Donut devotees are also encouraged to follow Dunkin' on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to National Donut Day for special content for donut fans, celebrating the fun and excitement donuts uniquely inspire.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin' has been serving guests signature donuts for more than 70 years. Dunkin' is the #1 retailer of donuts in America and sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

