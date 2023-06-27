Sweet Northwest cherries are here for summer!

Northwest Cherry Growers

27 Jun, 2023, 10:20 ET

Sweet cherries give a summertime glow: The perfect summertime snack packed with health benefits

YAKIMA, Wash., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growers in the Northwest are harvesting sweet cherries now, stocking produce sections across the nation with this summertime superfruit. Sweet cherries deliver a juicy burst of flavor, while boasting an abundance of nutritional benefits sure to help maintain a healthy glow all summer long. From giving skin a boost of nourishment with rich antioxidant properties to helping reduce stress and improve sleep, sweet cherries provide a powerful punch of glow-friendly nutrition in a convenient, compact and naturally delicious package.

"This season, we are expecting a large crop of Northwest-grown sweet cherries from orchards across our five-state footprint." said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers. "The larger crop will lend to more accessible pricing, with all the flavor and nutrients sweet Northwest cherries are known for. We expect sweet Northwest cherries to be available well into August."

Sweet cherries boast an abundance of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, making them a true superfruit. Their vibrant red hue is a testament to their high antioxidant content, which helps combat harmful free radicals and promotes overall well-being. Loaded with vitamin C, sweet cherries help boost the immune system and assist in keeping skin glowing. These marvelous fruits also contain potassium, promoting heart health and contributing to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. 

"Sweet cherries are sure to give your skin a boost of nourishment," said Kelly Pritchett, Ph.D., RDN, CSSD, assistant professor at Central Washington University. "Look for darker varieties like Bing cherries, as they are rich in antioxidants that provide anti-inflammatory benefits. These antioxidants can also help protect your skin from environmental factors, like dirt and pollution, and preserve a youthful appearance."

Sweet cherries are a versatile fresh fruit — they can be enjoyed by the handful or incorporated into a variety of different recipes, including burgers, salsa, bruschetta, salads and even cocktails. They are also the perfect snack to pack for a cookout.

On a grocery run during the short cherry season, adding a bag of sweet Northwest cherries to the cart can fuel a summertime glow up. Fresh, sweet Northwest cherries are available now through August. Recipes, preservation tips — to maintain a glow year-round — and inspiration on incorporating sweet cherries into everyday diets can be found at: www.nwcherries.com

About Northwest Cherry Growers
Founded in 1947, the Northwest Cherry Growers is a growers' organization funded solely by self-imposed fruit assessments used to increase awareness and consumption of regionally grown stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development and research of cherries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana orchards.

Contact:
Arianna Newcomb
[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Cherry Growers

