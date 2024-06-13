Sweet Northwest cherries now in season

Ooh la la!: Sweet cherries boast an abundance of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals

YAKIMA, Wash., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The harvest of Northwest-grown sweet cherries has begun, which means a new crop of this superfruit will start appearing in produce sections nationwide. Available fresh for a limited time, this juicy summertime treat offers ample health benefits inside and out. From helping reduce inflammation and stress to improving sleep quality to giving skin a glowing boost, sweet cherries are a nourishing powerhouse that's easy to incorporate into everyday diets for consumers of all ages.

Sweet Northwest Cherries are now in season

"Growers are calling the 2024 Northwest crop a perfectly average crop of excellent quality cherries," said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers. "We are seeing cherries well spread throughout the tree canopy with fewer large clusters than we saw in 2023. Combined with the warm weather, volumes are ramping up. Historically, these types of fruit sets have led to big, beautiful cherries and excellent shelf quality."

Northwest sweet cherries are more than a treat. Sweet cherries are a natural source of antioxidants, including anthocyanins that give the fruit a vibrant red hue and the anti-inflammatory benefit linked to cancer-fighting properties, cardiovascular health, pain reduction and more. Sweet cherries, containing vitamin C, support the immune system and keep skin glowing. Studies have also shown sweet cherries are a source of potassium, which can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

"Of the bountiful selection ranging from tomatoes to peaches, the summer arrival of sweet Northwest cherries is what I look forward to the most," said Kelly Pritchett, Ph.D., RDN, CSSD, associate professor at Central Washington University. "Sweet cherries are as tasty as they are healthy and offer an abundance of health benefits that range from supporting the immune system to helping manage blood pressure, weight and sleep."

Sweet cherries are a versatile, fresh fruit. During the summer, consumers can enjoy them fresh by the handful, in a smoothie or incorporated into various recipes. Plus, the health benefits of Northwest-grown sweet cherries can be tapped year-round, and now is also the time to stock up and preserve them for the holidays and any time of year. Sweet cherries can be frozen, dried, canned or even pickled.

Northwest-grown cherries are harvested by more than 2,500 growers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana, who together make up over 70% of the fresh cherries found in stores from mid-June through early September. More information about Northwest cherries, cherry recipes, health facts, and preservation tips are available on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and at nwcherries.com.

About Northwest Cherry Growers

Founded in 1947, the Northwest Cherry Growers is a growers' organization funded solely by self-imposed fruit assessments used to increase awareness and consumption of regionally grown stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development and research of cherries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana orchards.

