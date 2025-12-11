Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Delights Guests with All-Day Menu Revamp

Ultra-Popular Creperie Refreshes Menu with Fresh Bowls, Croffles, Signature Drinks & Fan-Favorite Crepes Now Here to Stay

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner and specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, is wrapping up 2025 with a fresh new menu designed to surprise, delight, and inspire cravings morning through night. Officially launching nationwide today, guests are encouraged to stop by their closest location to find their new go-to menu item.

The revamped menu brings together bold flavors, fresh ingredients, fan-favorite seasonal treats, and exciting new innovations, including a brand-new "Croffle" category and an expanded beverage lineup, giving guests even more reasons to fall in love with Sweet Paris all over again.

Your Favorite Seasonal Items Are Now Here to Stay

After months of overwhelming guest demand, several limited-time stars have earned a permanent place on the Sweet Paris menu:

Dubai Chocolate Crepe : Drenched in warm Belgian chocolate and pistachio sauce, filled with buttery kunafa crunch and crowned with golden crisps and vanilla bean ice cream.

The Steakhouse Crepe : Mouthwatering sirloin steak made with delicious stroganoff sauce, onions, scallions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

: Mouthwatering sirloin steak made with delicious stroganoff sauce, onions, scallions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Tiramisu Latte: Crafted with tiramisu syrup, topped with cocoa powder and garnished with a Pirouette cookie.

Introducing Fresh New Categories Guests Will Love All Year

Fresh Bowls: The new Fresh Bowls category brings bright, nourishing ingredients to the forefront, perfect for guests looking for a lighter option to stay energized all day. Açaí Bowl : Açaí topped with strawberries, blackberries, kiwi, chia seeds & coconut. PB Dream : Açaí bowl with bananas, green apples, granola, chia seeds, coconut & peanut butter. Le Parfait : Vanilla low-fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, granola, almonds & honey.

The new Fresh Bowls category brings bright, nourishing ingredients to the forefront, perfect for guests looking for a lighter option to stay energized all day. Croffles: Pressed like a waffle, flaky like a croissant—the Sweet Paris Croffle is the café's newest French fusion star. French Toast Croffle : Croissant, brown sugar, cinnamon, strawberries, blackberries & maple syrup. Avocado Toast Croffle : Croissant, fresh avocado, egg any style & arugula salad. Hot Aioli Toast Croffle : Croissant, fresh avocado, hot aioli, egg any style, crispy bacon & arugula salad. Le Saumon Croffle : Croissant, fresh avocado, smoked salmon, pickled onions, capers, dill sour cream, scrambled egg, scallions & fresh spring green salad.

Pressed like a waffle, flaky like a croissant—the Sweet Paris Croffle is the café's newest French fusion star. Signature Drinks: Sweet Paris elevates its beverage experience with indulgent lattes inspired by dessert flavors and French classics. Iced French Toast Latte: French toast latte, topped with cinnamon and vanilla cold foam. Dulce de Leche Latte: Premium Argentine dulce de leche latte.

Sweet Paris elevates its beverage experience with indulgent lattes inspired by dessert flavors and French classics. Matcha Menu: Featuring upgraded premium-grade Japanese matcha for a richer, smoother experience. Classic Matcha Latte Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte Iced Lavender Dreams Matcha Latte

Featuring upgraded premium-grade Japanese matcha for a richer, smoother experience. Le Bar & Cocktails: Sweet Paris expands its brunch bar with refreshing spritzes and mimosas. Spritz à Paris : Prosecco, orange bitters & sparkling water Maison Mimosa : Prosecco with passion fruit, lavender, rose, or mango

Sweet Paris expands its brunch bar with refreshing spritzes and mimosas. Kids' Crêpes: A refresh to the kids' menu brings a sweet, simple, family-friendly breakfast option. The Little Parisian: Strawberry & banana crepe with your choice of Nutella®, Dulce de Leche, or Maple Syrup.

A refresh to the kids' menu brings a sweet, simple, family-friendly breakfast option.

A Menu Designed for Everyday Moments and Special Ones Too

"Our goal has always been to create a menu that feels fresh, modern, and craveable while still honoring the joy of classic French flavors," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "Whether guests come in for a Croffle, a matcha latte, or their favorite crêpe, we want every visit to feel like a small escape from the everyday."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 24 stores in operation in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico. Founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris is on a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris continues to be an innovative concept in the industry, highlighted by recent accolades including ranking No. 68 on Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café