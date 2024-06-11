Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to Debut in Arizona with Brand New Location at Scottsdale Quarter

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand to Open First of Three New Locations in the Phoenix Metro Area.

HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announced its first Arizona location will open in Scottsdale Quarter in the Fall of 2024. With construction beginning in the coming weeks, the new location at 15147 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 133, spearheaded by strategic partners John and Sue Gilbert, will join various other specialty shops and gourmet restaurants in the market-exclusive shopping center.

Husband-wife duo, the Gilberts, first started franchising with Nothing Bundt Cakes in North Carolina almost 10 years ago. After finding a winning stride for success, they chose to diversify and grow their ownership portfolio. Upon visiting the Sweet Paris College Station location, the Gilberts fell in love with the concept, the quality of the menu offerings, the service and the one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Now they are excited to bring Sweet Paris' unique and elevated product offerings to the Phoenix community at the center of Scottsdale's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment venue.

"We are thrilled to open the doors at Scottsdale Quarter this fall and bring a taste of Paris to Phoenix. In bringing a unique concept like Sweet Paris to the area, we knew we needed to find a space that could showcase it properly, and we've found it," said the Gilberts. "We fell in love with the potential and promise of the city and the space. We know this will be a great success and look forward to opening our first location to residents and visitors alike."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café boasts 16 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio, Texas, Doral and Coral Gables, Florida, the Twin cities in Minnesota and resort locations in Mexico. While this store marks the launch of Sweet Paris in Arizona, the Gilberts will continue to develop the area over the next three years further growing the brand's footprint. As part of their multi-unit deal with Sweet Paris, they are already working towards securing their second location to open in 2025.

"The Gilberts have chosen a remarkable location for the first Sweet Paris in Arizona, as Scottsdale boasts some of the best performance in the country for fast casual restaurant concepts," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "Sweet Paris' unique concept and cuisine will certainly occupy an untapped segment of the market in the Phoenix area and will contribute to the brand's growth in the Southwestern US."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was mostly recently featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch , and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

