Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café Lands Prestigious Spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 2021 40/40 List. This impressive placement recognizes Sweet Paris as one of 40 emerging fast-casual restaurant concepts with under 40 locations across the country.

The 40/40 List is a signature report produced annually by QSR magazine. Now in its fifth year, the list highlights 40 emerging limited-service restaurant companies with fewer than 40 locations that have potential to become the next big thing. Weighing brand performance, menu innovation, uniqueness of model, and buzz-worthiness, QSR editors choose from among hundreds of submissions every year in selecting an entirely new crop of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant concepts that are resetting the restaurant paradigm and driving the industry forward.

"It's rare that you see an emerging restaurant concept that practically owns a category to itself and with seemingly infinite white space, but Sweet Paris is that kind of concept," says Sam Oches, editorial director of Food News Media, publisher of QSR. "Specializing in sweet and savory crêpes served in an Instagram-friendly café setting, Sweet Paris has established itself as a fresh entry into the fast-casual category, one that taps into consumers' sense of adventure and demand for brands that fit into their lifestyles. With franchising underway, Sweet Paris has an incredible opportunity to take this modern café experience to markets all across the U.S. and beyond. That made it an easy decision to include the brand on our 40/40 List."

Founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Houston with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Sweet Paris' menu contains items to please any guest's appetite, including crêpes, waffles, salads, paninis, soups, milkshakes, frozen mimosas, hot espresso and Nutella drinks. Families, friends and couples can enjoy their artful, tasty food and drinks in a beautiful setting for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner or dessert.

"We are incredibly excited and grateful to be part of such a celebrated list. An honor like this really speaks to the passionate work and dedication our team puts in every single day," said Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris co-founder. "We are so eager to share our delicious offerings with new guests as we continue expansion across the country."

Sweet Paris is seeking Strategic Partners who can partake in the brand's mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes", preferably entrepreneurs with experience in the hospitality or food industry and who are excited by challenges. Strategic Partners receive extensive training and support from the company's executive team, based in Houston, to bring their restaurants to life, including help with real estate selection, buildout, marketing, and more. The brand currently has 11 restaurants and has deals signed to bring Sweet Paris to Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Major metro areas such as New York City, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles are currently being targeted for growth.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

