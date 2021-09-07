Sweet Paris, the Famous Texan Crêperie & Café Expands to Dallas and Miami

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, the Houston hot spot famous for its crêpes and brunch, is ready to bring its decadent, Parisian-inspired flavors and atmosphere to multiple new cities across America. Today the franchise announced it has signed agreements which will bring seven new restaurants to Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida.

While Sweet Paris already has a strong footprint in Texas with 10 locations – 8 in Houston, 1 in Austin, and 1 in San Antonio – Dallas will be a new hub for the brand. The Dallas multi-unit agreement for three locations was made with Ludovic (Ludo) Le Gall and Yi Wang, current Sweet Paris Strategic Partners for the Baybrook Mall location in Houston. Despite opening their first location right before the pandemic, the couple has experienced tremendous success with the brand, encouraging them to expand further and introduce the concept to a new market.

The four locations coming to Miami will be Sweet Paris' first in the state of Florida. Two of them will be corporate-owned while the other two are being developed in partnership with Ivette Escobar, who has served as the company's Chief Development Officer for nearly a decade, but will now relocate to the Sunshine State and become a multi-unit franchisee and Strategic Partner.

"We are so excited to transport guests in Dallas and Miami to our beautiful and delicious world of crêpes," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "With our existing presence in Texas, Dallas will be a natural next city for expansion, and Miami will be the perfect market to begin growth in Florida with its diverse population and vibrant restaurant scene. We look forward to supporting our Strategic Partners in their entrepreneurial journeys and hope that this is only the beginning of a national revival of the art of eating crêpes."

Founded in 2012 by Allison and her husband Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris is one of the hottest restaurant brands in Texas with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors. Allison and Ivan met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "revive the art of eating crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market.

Beyond both sweet and savory crêpes, Sweet Paris' menu features a variety of mouth-watering items, including waffles, salads, paninis, soups, milkshakes, mimosas and hot espresso and Nutella drinks. Families, friends and couples can enjoy artful and tasty food in a decadent setting for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner or dessert.

To continue growing, Sweet Paris is seeking Strategic Partners, especially those with experience in the hospitality or food industry and who are excited by the brand's unique, first-to-market opportunity. Strategic Partners receive extensive training and support from the company's executive team, based in Houston, to bring their restaurants to life, including help with real estate selection, buildout, marketing, and more. The total investment range to open a Sweet Paris franchise is $753,000 - $990,600 with average unit volume per restaurant of more than 1.7 million, as the concept is efficient and easy to understand for both investors, consumers and Strategic Partners.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Founded in Houston, TX in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. With its Instagram-worthy interiors and menu items made from the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors, Sweet Paris crafts dishes that are as delicious as they are beautiful. On a mission to "revive the art of eating crêpes," Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, @sweetparis on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/SweetParisCrepes . For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

