Sweet Partners With Happy Jack To Offer One-Of-A-Kind In-Store NFT Experience

Sweet joins Happy Jack in raising awareness of the importance of mental health in the month of May using NFTs as an instrument of social good. This historic moment also marks the first known retail shop that has integrated NFTs into the in-store activation experience.

Guests at the Happy Jack Pop-Up Shop, located at 8 Fulton Street, NYC, will be given the first NFT in the special collection by scanning a QR code upon entry. This NFT features a video moment with Jack's father, David Nathan, sharing more about the mission of Happy Jack. The balance of the collection consists of an NFT featuring a one of one painting by Jack Nathan as well as three NFTs featuring characters that Jack created to bring joy and happiness to others. For those unable to visit the pop-up shop the NFTs can also be found at drop.sweet.io starting Friday, May 7th.

"To the individuals who struggle with life, who thrive in life, and who simply, live life. I look forward to making this world a better place with you all."

Jack Nathan 8/26/00-7/3/20

David Nathan said: "Jack's legacy lives on through his artwork and his desire to help others who struggle with mental illness. Although Jack's passing was unrelated to mental illness, he used his time here to share with others about his struggles and was determined to let others know that sometimes 'normal is boring'."

Peter Keiser, EVP of Marketing at Sweet stated, "At Sweet we are honored to see how the team at Happy Jack has activated NFTs to raise awareness of such an important cause. To me, this is a small window into the utility NFTs can provide and how important it is to get NFTs in the hands of everyday fans who make a difference."

About Sweet: Sweet is the highly scalable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top entertainment and consumer brands. Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale distribution of NFTs and provides leading entertainment properties with the opportunity to drive new revenue and consumer engagement. Sweet has built one of the most energy efficient NTF platforms in the world and can quickly spin up broad distribution campaigns for clients leveraging the blockchain.

About Happy Jack: "Happy Jack" is Jack Nathan. HappyJacksWorld is you. Jack created this community, and the products within its pages, as a safe haven for kids who struggle with mental illness. In turn, he helped himself. He eased his anxiety via painting and design and by loving and helping others. Jack left us suddenly and accidentally on July 3, 2020 at the age of 19. His passing was unrelated to mental illness. Jack was a survivor. Not a victim. He struggled yes, but he persevered. So that's what we ask of you. Persevere. For Jack, for us, and for the millions who wrestle with mental illness. Please help to keep Jack's legacy alive. He was just getting started.

