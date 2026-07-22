Sweet Robo and ICEE® Bring America's Most Iconic Frozen Beverage Brand to Automated Cotton Candy

New partnership introduces ICEE® Cotton Candy Machines, combining nostalgic flavors with next-generation retail automation

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Robo, a global leader in automated confectionery robotics, today announced the commercial launch of the new ICEE® Cotton Candy Machine in partnership with Santa Cruz Fun Foods, the exclusive licensee of ICEE Cotton Candy.

ICEE X Sweet Robo 1 ICEE X Sweet Robo 2

First unveiled at the Sweet & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas in May, the machine transforms ICEE's iconic flavors into freshly spun cotton candy through a fully automated robotic experience. The first shipment of 100 machines is scheduled to leave production facilities by the end of June, with commercial deployments planned across retail, entertainment, and high-traffic venues throughout North America.

The launch includes two machine models:

ICEE Cotton Candy Vending Machine – a fully automated, self-service solution designed for malls, family entertainment centers, amusement parks, theaters, and other high-traffic destinations.

– a fully automated, self-service solution designed for malls, family entertainment centers, amusement parks, theaters, and other high-traffic destinations. ICEE Cotton Candy Mini Pro – a compact countertop model designed for convenience stores, specialty retailers, and other point-of-sale environments.

Each machine will offer four to six flavors, including several of ICEE's most recognizable varieties.

"The response at the Sweet & Snacks Expo exceeded our expectations," said Piny Vind, CEO of Sweet Robo. "Consumers are looking for experiences, not just products. By combining the iconic flavors of ICEE with our robotics platform, we've created something that delivers both nostalgia and entertainment while giving retailers a new revenue-generating attraction."

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of established consumer brands embracing automation to create engaging retail experiences while expanding into new sales channels.

"ICEE has been creating memorable experiences for generations, and this partnership gives consumers a completely new way to enjoy the flavors they know and love," said Ken Whiting, President of Santa Cruz Fun Foods and former IAAPA Chairman of the Board. "The excitement we saw at the Sweet & Snacks Expo confirmed strong demand for innovative products that combine beloved brands with interactive experiences."

Sweet Robo's proprietary automation technology prepares and serves fresh cotton candy on demand, providing operators with a turnkey attraction that delivers consistency, efficiency, and consumer engagement.

The first commercial deployments are expected to arrive in customer locations during Summer 2026.

Retailers, entertainment venues, family entertainment centers, amusement parks, shopping malls, theaters, and distribution partners interested in bringing the ICEE® Cotton Candy experience to their locations can learn more about available machine models and partnership opportunities by visiting www.sweetrobo.com.

About Sweet Robo

Sweet Robo is a global innovator in robotic food-service automation, developing intelligent vending and retail solutions that transform consumer experiences while helping operators increase efficiency and profitability. Its portfolio includes automated cotton candy, confectionery, and specialty food systems deployed across retail, entertainment, hospitality, and attraction venues worldwide.

About Santa Cruz Fun Foods

Santa Cruz Fun Foods is the exclusive licensee of ICEE Cotton Candy and a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded confectionery products. The company partners with some of the world's most recognized consumer brands to create innovative licensed products enjoyed by consumers across North America.

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

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SOURCE Sweet Robo