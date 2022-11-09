Sweet Spot Club Now Open in Palm Desert

A Private Luxurious Escape Awaits in the Desert at Swanky New Social Club

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Spot Club, a new luxury social club in Palm Desert, is pleased to announce they are now open to members and their guests. The 4,000 square-foot private social club aims to create a peaceful oasis in the desert, where men and women can socialize and network while enjoying VIP amenities with other like-minded members.

Sweet Spot Club Cocktail Bar and Lounge Sweet Spot Club in Palm Desert, California

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors at Sweet Spot Club and welcome new and prospective members to this sweet escape in the desert," said Abraham Gottlieb, Owner of Sweet Spot Club. "The social club was created with the desire to provide curated, luxurious experiences for all members to enjoy in a relaxing environment. Whether one is looking to watch a football game with friends in the sports room or sip on hand-crafted cocktails in the elevated lounge, all members can find something to enjoy at Sweet Spot Club."

Situated in a newly redeveloped suite, Sweet Spot Club members can enjoy exclusive access to their upscale cocktail bar and lounge, luxury card room, fully-equipped office and conference rooms, wellness space for professional massages, and a dedicated sports room with large TV screens and reclining leather chairs to provide instant relaxation. In a few months, all members will also have access to the new cigar lounge, where they can enjoy specialty cigars and mingle with others. Each of these swanky spaces are tailored to member's specific interests and can be reserved for private events as well.

"What is most unique about Sweet Spot Club is that we offer premier experiences for members to enjoy all in one location," said Shaun Martin, Managing Director of Sweet Spot Club. "There are no other social clubs in the Palm Springs area, where guests can play poker, host business meetings, and enjoy a professional massage if they'd like. Sweet Spot Club is truly a one stop spot for our members to escape for a few hours."

Additionally, Sweet Spot Club tapped Edward Tarango as Executive Chef to develop a curated food menu of signature appetizers including Tsar Nicolai "Reserve" Caviar, Salmon Crudo, Cheese and Charcuterie Plates and more. Veronica Houser was named Sweet Spot Club's Mixologist, who concocted a hand-crafted classic and specialty cocktail menu with signature drinks such as a Whiskey Sour, Avocado Margarita, Espresso Martini, and Paper Plane, as well as a selection of wines.

Sweet Spot Club is located at 73338 Highway 111, Palm Desert, California and will be open daily exclusively to members and their guests from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For additional details on Sweet Spot Club and to inquire about a potential membership, please visit www.sweetspotclub.net or contact (442) 227-4488.

About Sweet Spot Club

The Sweet Spot Club is the newest luxury social club located in Palm Desert, California. Serving as a one-of-a-kind desert escape, the 4,000 square-foot private social club offers members exclusive access to an upscale cocktail bar and lounge, luxury card room, fully equipped office and conference rooms, wellness space for professional massages, and a dedicated sports room with large TV screens and reclining leather chairs. Sweet Spot club is private membership-only, and prospective members can apply online.

For more information, please visit www.sweetspotclub.net.

Media Contacts:

Taylor Ratkiewicz

[email protected]

281.300.7583

Aimee Tiberi

[email protected]

708.567.4449

SOURCE Sweet Spot Club