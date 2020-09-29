Sweet Success: Krispy Kreme UK leverages Flooid Core platform to launch new omnichannel Loyalty program

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Kreme UK recently launched their revamped loyalty program, built on a foundation of Flooid Core technology.

Krispy Kreme's new loyalty program "Krispy Kreme Rewards" replaces the "Friends of Krispy Kreme" program and allows customers to earn points anywhere, on any channel where they purchase doughnuts, whether in a Krispy Kreme store, at a supermarket or even online.

Flooid Core Personalized Offers is a foundational component of the new Krispy Kreme Rewards program where it provides the omnichannel offer management and customer reward wallet capability. Personalized Offers provides each individual customer's claim to individual rewards, communicating with both in-store and online channels to deliver the correct benefits for each customer in real-time. Using standard APIs, Flooid integrates with Krispy Kreme's other suppliers: HTK (loyalty & CRM), Gene Commerce (Magento eCommerce Agency), and Nodes (mobile consumer app) which all together provide the full, seamless cross-channel loyalty experience.

"We're excited by the initial success from the relaunch of our rewards program and the ability to offer our members a more personalized and engaging loyalty experience. We've worked with Flooid since 2001, and this project has again demonstrated the value of the long-term partnership between our companies, their ability to provide innovation and expertise, and an ability to collaborate proactively with other suppliers to create a better experience for our customers," said Adrian Mosley, Head of Digital, Krispy Kreme.

"Part of our objective at Flooid is to provide a platform for innovation which includes connecting retailers to our partners and illustrating new ways our technology can be leveraged. This project with Krispy Kreme is a great example of that concept," said Tony Houldsworth, President, Flooid.

"We're thrilled to be part of Krispy Kreme's new loyalty program," added David Houldsworth, Product Owner, Flooid. "Krispy Kreme's use of our Personalized Offers platform connected to both the Flooid POS and their third-party components demonstrates the power and agility of Flooid Core. Working on this project was a pleasure, and I'm excited to work with Krispy Kreme on future innovation."

About Flooid

Flooid delivers a unified commerce platform edge-to-cloud solution across any sales channel and retail format with resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. For more information, please visit www.flooid.com

About Krispy Kreme UK

Krispy Kreme UK currently operates 105 stores and has a presence in over 900 cabinets with retail partners. To find your nearest store or cabinet go to: www.krispykreme.co.uk

Purchase online through: www.krispykreme.co.uk/click-and-collect-doughnuts.

SOURCE Flooid

