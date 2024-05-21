Sweet Summer Recipes That Take the Cake

Kayco Beyond's Collection Featuring Natural Gourmet Ingredients

BAYONNE, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we sail in summer, add a little summer warmth with these easy-to-make, yet delectable Sweet Summer recipes. Imagine a gourmet taste with natural, quality ingredients that will make this summer sweeter, fun, flavor-filled, and nutritious.

Red, White, and Blue Summer Cake with Wonder Lemon Juice

This year's delicious menu includes summer desserts and refreshing drinks, including Lemon Cake made with Wonder Lemon; *Tahini Rice Crispy Treats made with Mighty Sesame Tahini; Salted Chocolate Truffle Bar made with Absolutely Gluten Free and Honey Ginger Lemonade made with Dorot Gardens Ginger. These sweet sensations are all created by Celebrity Chef George Duran, best known for his culinary creativity and passion for making gourmet cuisine everyday moments easy and simple to make in your kitchen.

Just in time for summer refreshment right from the bottle, delicious Wonder Lemon, boasts three flavors—lemon Basil Jalapeño, Lemon Ginger, and Lemon Mint. It is a guilt-free tangy treat packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants, and it boosts vitality and immune support. It is also a fantastic way to jazz up baking like this red, white, and blue cake centerpiece sure to offer a delicious slice of summer.

Wonder Lemon Cake

Ingredients:

One box of your favorite yellow cake mixes.

1 Bottle of Wonder Lemon Juice (we used Lemon Mint)

2 Eggs

Butter, melted.

Decorative bundt cake pan.

For glaze:

6 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 C. powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. Wonder Lemon Juice

Food Coloring

Directions: Preheat your oven according to the directions on the cake mix and grease your bundt cake pan. Make cake mix by replacing the water for your cake mix directions with Wonder Lemon Juice, adding the necessary eggs plus one extra egg yolk, and replacing oil with melted butter. Once beaten and combined, pour into a greased bundt cake pan and bake according to package directions. Make glaze using a handheld beater to beat all three ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Add more Wonder Lemon Juice to adjust smoothness, if needed. Once baked, allow to cool for 5 minutes and then carefully remove from bundt pan and allow to cool for another 10 minutes before drizzling cream cheese glaze throughout the cake. Makes 1 cake.

About Wonder Lemon, Mighty Sesame, Absolutely Gluten Free and Dorot Gardens

Wonder Lemon, and the entire Wonder Juice line is 100% organic, ensuring each ingredient is grown without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or GMOs while promoting resource recycling, soil and water conservation, and biodiversity. Not only are these juices better for you and for the Earth to produce, but they're also certified Fair Trade by FairTSA, guaranteeing equitable standards for the farmers and food workers who were involved in their creation and are Kosher Certified by OU.

Renowned for its authentic, single-sourced tahini, Mighty Sesame Tahini delivers an ethically sourced product packaged in a convenient squeeze-and-serve bottle. Mighty Sesame is all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, halal, non-GMO, and keto-friendly, making it safe for almost any diet or lifestyle.

Absolutely! Gluten Free snacks have absolutely no gluten which means that people with gluten intolerances can still enjoy delicious treats with everyone else. With a line including crackers, flatbreads, coconut chews and more, all Absolutely! Gluten Free products are made with clean and wholesome ingredients that are absolutely, positively free of not only gluten, but grain, rice, corn, and dairy too. All Absolutely! Gluten Free products are all-natural, certified gluten-free, and OU certified kosher.

Dorot Gardens' frozen herbs and garlic, a game-changer in the kitchen, streamline the cooking process, creating delicious and nutritious meals at home with minimal effort. The current Dorot Gardens lineup includes Crushed Garlic, Crushed Ginger, Chopped Basil, Sautéed Glazed Onions, Chopped Cilantro, Crushed Turmeric, Chopped Parsley, and Chopped Dill, each perfectly portioned in innovative trays, making flavoring food as simple as a quick 'pop' of the tray.

For nutritional information, recipe ideas, distribution locations, and more for Mighty Sesame, visit www.mightysesameco.com. For more about Dorot Gardens, go to www.dorotgardens.com, and for Wonder Juice, go to www.drinkwonderjuice.com and for more on Absolutely Gluten Free to www.absolutelygf.com

"It's always a pleasure to work with Chef Duran and see the incredible creations he can make to refresh summer with Wonder Lemon, Mighty Sesame, Absolutely Gluten Free and Dorot Gardens products," says Laura Morris, Marketing Director of Kayco Beyond. "Our products are wonderfully versatile in their uses, and we appreciate Chef Duran's ability to share that versatility with everyday cooks in delicious and creative ways."

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco Beyond Division is an expansion of Kayco, one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of kosher foods. Kayco Beyond sources and distributes new products to the general market that are healthful, convenient, and for restricted diets and lifestyles.

